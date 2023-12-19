Swimming and diving state meet caps season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn University Martin Aquatics Center in Auburn.

The high school swimming and diving state meet was held in Auburn on Dec. 1-2, wrapping up the competition season.

John Carroll’s girls placed 13th in the Class 1A-5A team competition, accumulating 40 points. Westminster-Oak Mountain’s girls were 19th, with 16 points. Whitesburg Christian took home the state title with 272 points.

In the 6A-7A girls division, Bob Jones ran away with the win, piling up 298 points. Chelsea was ninth, Spain Park finished 10th, Hoover was 12th, Vestavia Hills placed 15th, Oak Mountain was 20th, Homewood and Briarwood were tied for 21st and Mountain Brook placed 24th.

In 6A-7A boys competition, Huntsville blew everyone away to win the title. Vestavia Hills was the runner-up, Mountain Brook finished 11th and Hoover was 15th. Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Homewood, Hewitt-Trussville and Briarwood finished from 18th through 22nd. John Carroll’s boys were 19th in the 1A-5A class.

Here is a roundup of results from some of the area schools:

Hoover

Lucy Benoit finished third in 1-meter diving.

Tinzley Phifer was ninth in 1-meter diving.

Ford Turpin finished sixth in 1-meter diving.

Relay team of Evelyn Mayfield, Jadyn Lite, Lily Fu and Macy McElroy placed 10th in 200-yard medley consolation final.

Relay team of Jack Breland, Ken Ning, Ryan Miller and Jack Watts placed 14th in 200-yard medley and 13th in 200-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Ning was fifth in 200-yard freestyle and seventh in 500-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Fu finished fourth in 50-yard freestyle and sixth in 100-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Lite was eighth in 100-yard breaststroke consolation final.

Relay team of Fu, Mayfield, Olivia Mercer and McElroy was 10th in 400-yard freestyle consolation final.

Spain Park

Relay team of Jordan Phillips, Eisuke Adachi, Christian Corgill and William Russell finished 14th in the 400-yard freestyle consolation final.

Relay team of Adachi, Russell, Brice Thompson and Corgill was 13th in 200-yard medley consolation final.

Emilie Tesseneer was ninth 200-yard freestyle consolation final.

Russell finished 13th in 200-yard individual medley and sixth in 100-yard breaststroke consolation finals.

Carrie Corgill finished ninth in 50-yard freestyle consolation final and 17th in 100-yard backstroke consolation.

Anna Grace Lynch finished seventh in 100-yard butterfly and 12th in 100-yard breaststroke consolation finals.

Ella Browning placed ninth in 500-yard freestyle consolation final.

Thompson was 20th in 500-yard freestyle consolation.

Relay team of Carrie Corgill, Browning, Josie Corgill and Lynch finished seventh in 200-yard freestyle and third in 400-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Mountain Brook

Elliott Schilleci finished 10th in 1-meter diving.

Relay team of Nolen Jackson, Camp Forbus, William Carlton and Griffin Parnell finished eighth in 200-yard medley and ninth in 200-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Forbus placed fourth in 50-yard freestyle and fourth in 100-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Briarwood

Caroline Foster was eighth in 1-meter diving.

Andrew Groves was fifth in 200-yard individual medley and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly consolation finals.

Chelsea

Relay team of Kennedy Cleasant, Isabella Bitago, Samantha Cairnes and Alexandria Morgan finished 11th in 200-yard medley relay and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay consolation finals.

Morgan won the 200-yard freestyle and was third in the 500-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Cleasant was second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly consolation finals.

Oak Mountain

Natalie Devoll finished fourth in 1-meter diving.

Chase Pollard was eighth and Raoul Reinders was 11th in the 50-yard freestyle consolation final.

Pollard finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly consolation final.

Reinders was 11th in the 100-yard freestyle consolation final.

Westminster-Oak Mountain

Elliot Wilson was third in the 200-yard freestyle final and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Homewood

Wells Ely finished ninth 200-yard freestyle and sixth in 500-yard freestyle consolation finals.

Reid Stephenson was 13th in 200-yard freestyle and 13th in 100-yard backstroke consolation finals.

Sam Griffin competed in 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

Noemi Camacho Hughes finished ninth in 100-yard breaststroke consolation final.

John Carroll

Michael Helton finished second in 1-meter diving.

Emerson Schneider won 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Vestavia Hills

Clara Karr finished 12th in 1-meter diving.

Pierce Bolton was seventh and William Plaisance was 11th in 1-meter diving.

Angela Zhang finished 13th in 200-yard freestyle consolation final.

Ari Azrad won, Hunter Carroll finished sixth and Patrick Ball was 11th in 200-yard freestyle consolation final.

Aiden Tillis and Cade Rubin were ninth and 10th in 200-yard individual medley consolation final.

Rilie Reid was sixth and Emily Jin was 15th in the 50-yard freestyle consolation final.

Lucy Comer competed in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Andrew Hilsmier and Bennett Lowther were sixth and seventh in 50-yard freestyle.

Azrad and Rubin were second and seventh in 100-yard butterfly consolation final.

Hilsmier was fifth and Lowther was eighth in 100-yard freestyle.

Tillis finished third and Carroll placed ninth in 500-yard freestyle consolation final.

Relay team of Jin, Kathryn Fulton, Emmelyne Bostic and Jasmine Zhang were 11th in 200-yard freestyle consolation final.

Relay team of Lowther, William Lazenby, Ball and Rubin was third in 200-yard freestyle consolation final.

Ball finished ninth in 100-yard backstroke consolation final.

Relay team of Jin, Jasmine Zhang, Angela Zhang and Fulton finished 13th in 400-yard freestyle consolation final.

Relay team of Azrad, Hilsmier, Tillis and Carroll finished second in 400-yard freestyle consolation final.

Hewitt-Trussville