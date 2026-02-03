Bucs girls win state indoor title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Track and Field The Hoover High School girls indoor track and field team won the Class 7A state title on Jan. 31, 2026. Photo courtesy of Hoover Track and Field.

The Hoover High School girls indoor track and field team won its fifth straight Class 7A state title over the weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Bucs scored 77 points to win the title, outpacing runner-up Vestavia Hills' 63 points. Hewitt-Trussville, James Clemens and Huntsville rounded out the top five.

On the boys side, Hoover had its four-year streak snapped in the final race, with Hewitt-Trussville scoring 112 points to beat Hoover by a single point. Huntsville and Vestavia Hills were the next two teams.

Individually, Reese Gonzalez was the top performer, winning the 3,200-meter race and running third in the 1,600, earning a total of 16 points.

Hunter Purdue was the top athlete on the boys team, getting 15 points by winning the long jump and placing fourth in the 60-meter dash. Jeremiah Tabb had a strong performance as well, winning the 60-meter hurdles and going fifth in the long jump.

Scoring 10 points for the team were Ian Chatterton (second in 800, seventh in 1,600), Amelia Vann (third in 3,200, fifth in 1,600), Norman Settles (won pole vault) and Nigel Thomas (won shot put).

Christian August was fifth in both the 60 hurdles and the high jump, while Daisy Luna was second in the 400 and Nyel Setlles was second in high jump.

Paxton Weatherly finished third in the 60, Sydnie Broom placed fourth in shot put, Cassie Richardson was sixth in triple jump and eighth in long jump, Evrett Ruggerio was fifth in pole vault and Zoe Mitchell finished fifth in shot put.

Jameson Coleman placed sixth in the 400, McKenzie Kurgat went sixth in the 800 and Karter Dorrough was sixth in high jump.

Owen Chatterton won an event, Abby King was seventh in 60 hurdles, Jamie McCarthy was seventh in the 3,200 and Langston Smith placed seven in shot put.

Cameron August, Grier Jones, Shawn Burns, Sawyer Burgess, Tristan Wilson, Dallas Rooks, Jessica Nelson, Aubrey Wilson, CJ Williams and Damian Reese also competed as individuals.

In relays, the girls won the 4x400-meter race. The boys took second in the 4x200 and 4x800, while getting third in the 4x400.

Spain Park's boys finished fifth in 6A, led Jonathan Fonbah, who won high jump and placed sixth in long jump. Brody Ahlemeyer was third in the 3,200, while James Thompson finished fourth in long jump and Graydon Moran was third in pole vault. Carlen Watson was seventh in high jump.

Luca Zellner, Leighton Zelwak and Frankie Glenn also competed as individuals.