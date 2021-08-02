Spring sport athletes recognized for strong seasons

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Jay Udeh (10) dribbles the ball downfield guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Mitchell Register (15) in a first-round Class 7A playoff game at Hoover High School on April 27. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball in a class 7A state semifinal match against McGill-Toolen during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex in October 2020. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park’s Lydia Coleman (4) hits the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on March 11 at Spain Park High School. Prev Next

Plenty of athletes from Hoover and Spain Park’s high school sports teams were recognized and honored for their outstanding 2021 spring seasons.

A handful of athletes were selected to play in their respective sport’s North-South all-star events, which took place in July in Montgomery. These games feature a collection of the top rising seniors in each AHSAA sport.

Hoover’s Lucy Mileski and Spain Park’s Taylor Trible were selected to play in the girls North-South golf event. Trible helped lead Spain Park to the Class 7A state championship in May and has been a mainstay on the team since she was an eighth grader.

In soccer, Spain Park’s Sydney Soehn and Alan Melendez and Hoover’s Kosi Udeh made the North-South game. Spain Park’s boys took down Hoover in the 7A semifinals and went on to win the program’s first state title. Spain Park’s girls advanced to the first round of the postseason, where they fell to eventual champion Oak Mountain.

Lucas Steele, Starnes Media All-South Metro Player of the Year, made the North-South baseball game. Steele served as Hoover’s catcher and was one of the team’s leaders as the Buccaneers advanced all the way to the state championship series.

A player from each school made the North-South girls basketball game, with Spain Park’s Camille Chase and Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard being selected. Colin Turner from Spain Park was selected to play in the boys game as well. Hoover’s girls won the 7A state title last season, while Spain Park’s boys advanced to the state semifinals.

Hoover’s Rya McKinnon and Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman were named to the North-South volleyball match. McKinnon’s Bucs took down Rothman’s Jags in the 7A state final, with both schools having outstanding seasons last fall.

McKinnon was tabbed the best volleyball player in the state, and Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra was named the best softball player in Alabama. Both won the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year award.

Widra also was named Miss Softball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in June, capping off a stellar high school career with that honor, plus a spot on the all-state team (first-team pitcher in 7A) and super all-state team (which covers all classifications of schools).

On the baseball diamond, three Hoover players were named to the all-state squad. Sean Agslaud was a first-team player, Matthew Hawsey made the second team and Steele was honorable mention in 7A.

In softball, Hoover’s Brookelyn Cannon and Campbell Hecklinski were named second teamers on the all-state squad, while Spain Park’s Lydia Coleman joined Widra on the 7A first team.

Several other Hoover and Spain Park athletes made the all-state soccer roster, and Spain Park’s Matt Hall was chosen as Large School Coach of the Year.

Melendez was named first team super all-state, and Jacob Jowers from Spain Park and Jay Udeh and Dylan Steely were each named second team super all-state. Each of them also were named to the first-team 7A squad.

Kaleb Jowers was a first-team selection in 7A, while teammate Josh Rowland and Hoover’s Kosi Udeh made the second team.

On the girls side, Hoover’s Anna Markland and Britton Slifka earned first-team super all-state honors and subsequent selections on the 7A first team. Spain Park’s Vivan Gray and Maddie McNulty were second team on both the super all-state and 7A all-state teams. Tatum Ahlemeyer was a second-team 7A selection as well.