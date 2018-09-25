Mason Pronk: Pushing for more

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Spain Park quarterback Mason Pronk (5) runs up field during a game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Aug. 24 at Jaguar Stadium.

Spain Park High School senior quarterback Mason Pronk grew up just outside Salt Lake City, now lives in Alabama and is a fan of the Florida Gators.

That in itself is uncommon, but the signal caller wants to be uncommon in other ways.

“I want to finish my senior year strong and put myself in a position to accomplish all the things I want to do by being uncommon and doing my best to stand out,” Pronk said.

Pronk has patiently waited his turn for a chance to lead the Jags. He backed up Braxton Barker much of the 2017 season. His shining moment occurred in the season opener, a 31-19 win over Gadsden City. The Jags trailed 19-14 when Barker left the game with cramps. Pronk entered the game and tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Hines to give Spain Park the lead for good. Pronk completed 4-of-8 passes in 2017 for 33 yards and the one score. He didn’t play much after that.

“He continued to train just like he was the starter,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney. “I think the kids see that and they understand what type of personality and what type of kid it takes to do that. That’s what I’ve seen in him.”

Because Pronk’s parents had always wanted to live in the South, they moved to Alabama when his dad got a job in the area. Pronk said he likes it here.

“I really feel like these are my kind of people,” Pronk said. “Good, hardworking, and fun-loving.”

There are differences, of course.

“In Utah there are mountains everywhere you look and in Alabama there are a million trees,” Pronk said.

Pronk has been a quarterback since he was 6 years old. He’s also played safety. Under center, though, is where he belongs.

“I love football,” he said. “I would play any position on the field. The reason I love playing QB is that I really enjoy taking accountability for what happens on the field and being a leader. I want my team to be successful, and I am confident that I can help that happen if the ball starts off in my hands. I really try to outwork everyone else because I am not a stereotypical QB. I love to win, and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen. I try to play like I always have something more to prove.”

Raney agrees. He has seen Pronk do everything the coaching staff has asked him to do.

“I think he knows what type of player he can be, and I think he’s done everything to reach his full potential and worked hard. I’m really happy with where he’s at,” he said. “He’s a good leader, a real humble kid. He’s good with the kids. If the kids will follow him I think he’ll have a good year for us. I think he’s a pretty well-rounded quarterback.”

Pronk’s favorite football memory came when he was 10 years old. His team won the championship in triple overtime. “It was an addictive feeling,” he said.

Pronk is uncommon in more than just his nickname – UtahBamaGator – given to him in seventh grade by former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson.

He also threw a left-handed touchdown pass when he was a freshman. Tim Tebow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, his favorite school, is also a southpaw.

“That was fun,” he said.

He is looking forward to the challenge that Class 7A, Region 3 brings, despite be “underdogs.”

“I am looking forward to playing against the best teams in the state,” Pronk said. “This year, we are going to be underdogs a lot. I like knowing that even if other people count us out at times, we have the opportunity to step up and beat anybody in our way. This is a great group of players and coaches, and if we stick together, I think we can do great things.”

Pronk has big goals beyond Spain Park High School, too.

“I want to play football after high school and I hope I am lucky enough to get to do so,” he said. “The future is exciting to me. I have a lot of goals for my life and I hope I will never be satisfied. I want to do whatever I have to do to make an impact in our world. I want to be an orthopedic surgeon, so I can be around sports while helping people every day.”