Jags coach to be featured on Under the Lights podcast

Following his team's win over Hoover in the city rivalry last Friday, Spain Park High School head football coach Tim Vakakes is set to join Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd on this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast.

Vakakes is in his third season leading the Jags, and is looking to lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Spain Park's 39-37 win over Hoover on Friday night marks the third time the Jags have knocked off Hoover in program history.

