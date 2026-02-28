Strong roster, high hopes for Jags

× Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Spain Park's Allie Whitaker Spain Park's Allie Whitaker

Spain Park High School’s softball team believes it is ready to take the next step.

The Jaguars advanced to regionals last season, but entering 2026, there is a sense that this group has the pieces to push even further.

“I like this group a lot,” head coach Allyson Ritenour said. “We have some really good senior leaders — some really good upperclassmen.”

That senior class includes Allie Whitaker, Klara Thompson, Teagan Huey and Mary Payton Dees. Ritenour has coached the group since middle school, giving this season a unique feel.

Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Jaley Young Jaley Young Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Klara Thompson Klara Thompson Expand Photos courtesy of Teagan Huey. Maxie Provost Maxie Provost

“Technically I’ve had them for six years,” she said.

Whitaker will work at third base and shortstop while Thompson anchors the middle infield at shortstop and second base. Huey brings versatility to the corners at first and third. Dees contributes in the pitching circle and in the outfield.

Ritenour said the seniors have embraced their roles as mentors, especially with a large freshman class joining the program.

“They’re doing a great job of really just mentoring everyone on the team,” she said. “It’s like having a bunch of little mini coaches.”

Spain Park has 11 freshmen in the program now, several of whom gained varsity experience last season. That mix of youth and experience is part of what makes this team intriguing.

Among the returning juniors are Reagan Roberts, Abby King and Jaley Young. Sophomore Jordan Weiner and freshmen Chloe Wade, Maxie Provost and Morgan Bryant all played last year as well.

Roberts has primarily been an outfielder but is working in the infield this year. King will pitch and play in the outfield, while Young will pitch and play first base. Weiner and Bryant are outfield options, Bryant and Wade return at catcher, and Provost brings versatility as a pitcher and first baseman.

Grayson Heaton, now a sophomore, also returns in the infield.

Two freshmen expected to factor in are Peyton Williamson and Taylor Fontaine, with the likes of Bea Parker, Caroline Gilliland, Preslee Roberts, Alanna Woodham, Stephanie Farris and Mila Bellamy set to get their opportunities as well.

“Being consistent and very intentional is probably going to be our biggest thing,” Ritenour said.

The Jags feature a roster with several future college players. Whitaker is headed to Mississippi College while Thompson has signed with Mercer University. Young is a Wallace State Community College commit and King has committed to play at BYU. Several others on the current roster will find college softball homes in the future as well.

The Jaguars have emphasized more purposeful training in the offseason, from strength work to speed development, as they prepare for another competitive area that includes Chelsea, Pelham and Helena.

“They’re all very competitive,” Ritenour said.

The ultimate goal is clear. A state tournament run is certainly within reach, which would be yet another step further for this program as Ritenour enters her fourth season as head coach.

“We definitely want to get better every year,” Ritenour said.

Spain Park’s regular season schedule is challenging, with the Jags also facing the likes of Oak Mountain, Homewood, Pell City and Hoover outside of area play. They will play in tournaments at Vestavia Hills, Gardendale, Hoover, Orange Beach and Sardis in addition to the Jag Classic they host annually.