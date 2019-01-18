Staying power

× Expand Staff photo. Spain Park High School senior Jacob Warner has turned into one of the state’s top distance runners and hopes to compete collegiately.

If Jacob Warner had followed his impulse, his running career would have ended long ago.

He would not possess an All-State medal, meet records or memories from a team trip out West. But he would likely own a few pieces of pottery, much to the chagrin of his coach Michael Zelwak.

“After my sophomore year, I wasn’t very happy with my times, so I told him I was going to quit to go do ceramics,” said Warner, a Spain Park High School senior. “He laughed at me, and I got so mad at him.”

At the time, Warner had just completed an injury-riddled outdoor track and field season that failed to meet his standards. He wavered over whether to continue, but Zelwak and his parents encouraged him to press on.

Today, Warner is not a potter. But he is a runner, and a good one.

He finished 11th at the 2017 Class 7A state cross-country meet and broke 16 minutes for the 5K distance this past fall. In December, he christened his indoor track campaign by setting the Holiday Invitational meet record in the 3,200-meter run.

“He’s had a lot to overcome, and he’s still here and turned into one of the best runners in the state,” Zelwak said. “That’s just an inspiring story for me as a coach.”

Zelwak started working with Warner when he was a student at Berry Middle School. Even then, Zelwak said, he recognized his young runner’s potential.

“He was something special back then just to start with,” Zelwak said. “You could see his drive and his desire.”

Those traits helped Warner land a spot on Spain Park’s varsity squad as a freshman. He improved continually under Zelwak's direction until the spring of his sophomore year, when he developed a bone injury in his foot.

Warner spent the first six weeks of his outdoor campaign in a walking boot.

“That foot injury really derailed him physically,” Zelwak said. “He wasn’t able to run, and it took him out of his element. It was just difficult for him to bounce back.”

With time, he did. Warner recommitted to his training after choosing to pursue cross-country. Positive results have followed.

Warner lowered his personal bests and qualified for all three state meets as a junior. This year, his times have continued to drop.

After logging up to 85 miles per week at altitude over the summer, Warner hit his long-desired 5K goal in October by running 15:56 at the Jesse Owens Classic.

It was one highlight from a memorable senior cross-country season that also included a team trip to Colorado.

“I really wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Warner said. “I would have liked to see my times go faster, but it was really the team that all came together. It was a good time with my friends.”

Warner will have a chance to improve his marks this winter, spring and beyond. He believes he can contend for a podium spot at the state indoor and outdoor competitions.

After that, the runner who once thought about abandoning the sport plans to pursue it collegiately.

“I’m going to be sad to see him go,” Zelwak said, “but I know he’s going to go on to do great things in college just because he’s that kind of kid.”