Jags reach 2nd straight final

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags run over to the Spain Park student section after sweeping Sparkman in the Class 6A state semifinal match at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags run over to the Spain Park student section after sweeping Sparkman in the Class 6A state semifinal match at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags celebrate after sweeping Sparkman in the Class 6A state semifinal match at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s McKinney Shea (2) and Paige Ingersoll (7) block the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) spikes the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Brooklyn Allison (22) sets up the ball in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) sends the ball over the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) spikes the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) sends the ball over the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Brooklyn Allison (22) passes the ball in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) sends the ball over the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spain Park student section rallies behind the Jags in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball at the net in the Class 6A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Sparkman to advance to the Class 7A state championship match Thursday at noon. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spain Park student section rallies behind the Jags in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) sends the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) sends the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Brooklyn Allison (22) dives to keep the ball in play in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) knocks the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s McKinney Shea (2) knocks the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) sends the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) sends the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Bella Halyard (4) gets ready to send the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Paige Ingersoll (7) passes the ball in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags gather with head coach Kellye Bowen for a timeout in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags react after sealing the win over Enterprise in the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) knocks the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Brooke Gober (14) sends the ball over the net in a match against Enterprise during the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Spain Park swept Enterprise to advance to the semifinal. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Jaguars are back in the final.

After making the first state championship appearance in program history last fall, the Spain Park High School volleyball team is headed there for the second straight season.

The Jags won two matches Wednesday in the Class 7A state tournament, blowing past Enterprise and Sparkman, to earn a bid to the final.

The championship match will be at noon Thursday at Bill Harris Arena, adjacent to the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Jags will play McGill-Toolen in the final, as the Dirty Dozen outlasted Thompson in five sets in the semifinal round.

Last fall in the final, Spain Park fell to crosstown rival Hoover, which put together an historic season and won 50 matches in a row en route to its title.

Spain Park (46-4) took care of business in its first match Wednesday, knocking off Enterprise in straight sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-21). Audrey Rothman led the offensive charge, registering 25 kills in a typical dominant performance.

Emily Breazeale added 8 kills and Bella Halyard tallied five. Lilly Johnson and Halyard directed the offense well, accumulating 18 and 14 assists, respectively. Defensively, Brooklyn Allison piled up 12 digs, with Rothman adding 9, Halyard finishing with 3 and Johnson and Breazeale each having 2. Breazeale also chipped in 4 aces.

Spain Park left little doubt in the semifinals, cruising to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-19) win over Sparkman.

Rothman earned another 19 kills, with Breazeale adding 12 of her own. Johnson tallied 18 assists and Halyard finished with 13. Allison and Breazeale both racked up 12 digs, as Rothman added 5, Halyard notched 4 and Johnson tallied 3. Rothman and Halyard also put forth a pair of aces.