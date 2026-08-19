Jaguars chase what got away in last year's state tournament run

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The Spain Park High School volleyball team is chasing something it came within one match of reaching a year ago: an appearance in the state championship.

The Jaguars finished as South Regional runner-up, beat Hartselle in the first round of the state tournament, then fell to Hazel Green in the semifinals.

That near miss still fuels this year's group, according to sophomore libero Camdyn Kyes.

"I feel like that gives us more motivation because we didn't make it to where we wanted to make it," Kyes said. "But also, we are such a young team with so many great, amazing girls, and our team chemistry is unmatched. It's something that's really special."

Four players who lived through that run make up the core of this year's team, and Madden Scott is the only senior among them.

"It's kind of crazy because I started with so many girls my freshman year, and now it's just me," Scott said. "But it's just been a great opportunity to be a part of this team."

Junior Peyton Harrington said the sting of last year's semifinal loss has carried directly into how the team practices.

"Especially in practices, we work our butt off the whole time,” she said. “Last year, we made it so close, and that disappointment sucked. But we have another year to do it."

Junior Chloe Shumate, who transferred in during head coach Justin Kisor's first year at Spain Park, said the same idea has stuck with the group heading into the season.

"I think we need to just keep continuing to work as hard as we do every single day just to jump on the goal, which is definitely the state championship," Shumate said.

Spain Park also moves up in classification this fall, a change Kisor welcomed. The Jags are still considered Class 6A, but that is now the state’s largest classification after the AHSAA split public and private schools.

"I just want to play the best, wherever, whenever," Kisor said. "It doesn't matter if I was a 1A, I'd want to play a 6A. I don't care."

Beyond the four, Kisor pointed to a junior class that includes Abbi Jones, Anna Kate Sheffield, Emilie Taylor and Peyton Bohan, along with sophomores Maggie Cline, Mary Alice Dunn, Bailey Hubbard, Kenley Earls, Lynlee Franks, Sarah Latham and Kendall Hyde rounding out the varsity roster.

Spain Park opens the season Aug. 20 against Oxford and James Clemens before the Juanita Boddie Tournament and an outdoor match against Mountain Brook at Vestavia Hills.

The Jaguars also faced Northridge, Bob Jones and Mountain Brook before hosting the Baylor Tournament and a trip to Vestavia Hills. September closes with matches against Jasper, Thompson, Prattville on senior night and Enterprise at the University of Montevallo. The Jaguars round out the regular season at Oak Mountain before the Blalock Tournament, a rivalry match against Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville, a trip to McGill-Toolen and the Shrimp Fest Tournament Oct. 9-10 before the postseason.