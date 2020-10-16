Jags fall to Vestavia Hills at home

× Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Bennett Meredith (3) reads the defense during a game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

HOOVER — The Vestavia Hills High School football team made head coach Buddy Anderson’s final game against Spain Park one to remember.

The Rebels rushed for 308 yards en route to a 32-7 dominating victory at Jaguar Stadium.

“The biggest thing was we needed to control the clock with them because they’re so explosive,” Anderson said.

Mission accomplished. Vestavia Hills (2-6, 2-4 in Class 7A, Region 3) held the ball for 28:01 to just 19:59 for Spain Park. It started from the Rebels’ opening drive, when they marched 90 yards on 14 rushing attempts, a scoring drive capped by Taiyo Crawford’s 2-yard run. That drive ate up 7:49 of the first quarter.

Matthew McMeans added a 46-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 10-0 lead. After a quick three-and-out by Spain Park (2-6, 0-6), Vestavia’s Bryant Agee bolted 67 yards for a touchdown.

Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn scored on a 3-yard run early in the third quarter. The Jags scored their lone touchdown when quarterback Bennett Meredith found Jaylen Ward across the middle for a 14-yard touchdown. Vestavia answered on the ensuing drive when Landon Neese ran up the middle for a 31-yard TD. A two-point conversion run by Hoke Smith made it 32-7.

Crawford led the Rebels on the ground with 107 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Agee added 90 yards and a score on eight carries. Neese finished with 72 yards on 10 carries and a score. Glenn, who rushed five times for 22 yards and a score, also completed all five of his passes for 100 yards.

“Our guys game-planned well,” Anderson said. “Coaches do a great job and game-planned well.”

Meredith finished 24-of-39 for 243 yards and a touchdown for Spain Park. David Moultry caught five passes for 72 yards. Justin Pegues, who rushed 16 times for 51 yards, caught seven passes for 59 yards. Ward finished with 58 yards and a TD on seven receptions.

“Our defense did a good job,” Anderson said. “They bent but didn’t break.”

Vestavia Hills finished with 408 yards of total offense on 47 plays, good for 8.7 yards per play. Spain Park ran 62 plays for 321 yards, a 5.2 average.

Vestavia Hills travels to Gadsden City next week, while Spain Park hits the road for Tuscaloosa County.

“They’re very athletic,” Anderson said of Gadsden City. “We’ve got to play up there. Our kids have played hard every week.”