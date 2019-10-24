Jags unable to stop Taylor in loss

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Spain Park Football Damien Taylor 03 during a game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport. × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Spain Park Football Spain Park taking the field before a game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport. × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Spain Park Football Harrison Barker 07 during a game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport. × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Spain Park Football Harrison Barker 07 during a game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport. × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris NORTHPORT -- Spain Park High School had no answer for Tuscaloosa County junior running back Damien Taylor on Thursday night, as the Jags dropped their Class 7A, Region 3 finale at Tuscaloosa County, 42-21.

Taylor, who hung 228 yards on No. 1 Thompson in September, eclipsed his career-high with a 375-yard, 5-touchdown performance to give Tuscaloosa County (1-8, 1-6) its first win of the season.

“I watched tape this week, and I thought, ‘How has this team not won games?’ Their kids are playing hard, they’re huge up front and their running back is as good as we’ve seen … We just couldn’t stop them,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney. “Give them credit to continue to compete. In this region it’s tough to win games, and that’s where they’re at, and where we’re at.”

The game was matched up to feature a high-scoring Spain Park offense against a strong run attack by the Wildcats, and looked just like it on the first two series. Spain Park quarterback Harrison Barker carved up the secondary with three passes for 57 yards before capping the four-play drive on an 8-yard touchdown run, making it 7-0 Spain Park.

Taylor broke a 43-yard run on his third carry and had Tuscaloosa County inside the 5-yard line when starting quarterback Connor White had a pass picked off at the goal line by Justin Pegues. After a three-and-out stand, a mishandled snap led to the Wildcats taking over at the Spain Park 4. It was the first in a series of red zone mistakes for the Jags.

Taylor punched in a 4-yard touchdown. A missed extra point kept the Jags in front 7-6. It was the first of three one-play scoring drives in the game for Tuscaloosa County.

Barker quickly moved Spain Park down field to answer, but a first-down pass from the 14 was picked off by Darrius Williams and returned 42 yards. Freshman quarterback Brax Garrison went up top to Bobby Harless on the next play for a 55-yard touchdown, giving Tuscaloosa County a 13-7 lead.

Four plays later, Barker was intercepted again around the red zone, this time by linebacker Jestin Gilmore. The turnover led to seven more Wildcat points, on an 8-yard Taylor touchdown run.

The red zone woes continued on the Jags’ next series as Barker was sacked by Jace McNutt on first-and-10 at the 13. A pair of incomplete passes set up a 38-yard field goal try by Drake Tabor that bounced off the left upright.

Taylor broke a 39-yard run on third down to keep the next series alive, ultimately resulting in a 4-yard touchdown. Defensive lineman D’Avian Williams punched in the 2-point conversion to send Tuscaloosa County into halftime up 28-7.

Barker came out firing in the second half, completing 17-of-24 passes for 212 yards, mostly to Cooper Kelley (133 yards). But when Spain Park made it a two-possession game late in the third quarter on a Barker touchdown run, Taylor answered in seven seconds with a 48-yard touchdown.

The Jags put seven more points on the board with a Michael Callens touchdown run in the fourth quarter before Taylor capped his career night with a 63-yard touchdown. Wildcats defensive back Isaiah Hughes iced the game when he intercepted Barker with 1:43 to play.

Spain Park (5-4, 2-4 in region) will close its season at home next Friday, when it hosts Shades Valley (2-6) for Senior Night. Prior to the game, the Jaguars will honor their 19 seniors.

“I just want to finish strong. We have been getting better throughout the year. We’ve got a bunch of young kids playing, but tonight we showed nothing. I’m going to have another week with these seniors, and I love them. I’m just going to enjoy it,” Raney said.

Cick here to purchase photos from the game.