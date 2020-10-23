Jags rally for region win at Tuscaloosa County

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Jalen Henderson leaps for the end zone but was ruled out of bounds at the 3 during a game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. (Frank Couch)

NORTHPORT -- Trailing 20-0 with less than 100 yards of offense at halftime, the Spain Park High School football team looked on course for a seventh-straight loss. However, the Jaguars had other plans, rallying in the second half to defeat Tuscaloosa County 35-34 in the Class 7A, Region 3 finale.

It is Spain Park's (3-6, 1-6 in region) first region win of the season, snapping a six-game skid.

"I looked at them after the third [quarter] and thought our kids believed we could do it. I am proud of them. After all the doubt that's been through this program the last few weeks, I'm just proud they still believe in us," said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney.

Believe they did, down to the final inch.

After Justin Pegues scored his 10th touchdown of the season to make it a six-point game, 34-28, with 4:29 to play, the Jaguars defense stopped Tuscaloosa County on three plays. Jack Kendrick dropped Tuscaloosa County's Damien Taylor for a rare 2-yard loss to force a punt. Spain Park QB Bennett Meredith got the ball back with 2:35 remaining and marched his team 90 yards on 10 plays, completing 6-of-9 passes. With 40 seconds on the clock, Cooper Kelley leapt up in the end zone and hauled in a 7-yard catch, bending to bring his left toe to the ground an inch inside the sideline.

"I didn't even know [if it was good]. I fell so far back, when I felt the ball touch my hands, I tried to squeeze as hard as I could, bring it to my body and get to the ground. When I looked up and saw one ref say I caught, the other said I was in, it felt so great," said Kelley.

Drake Tabor kicked his fifth extra point of the night for the win.

The Wildcats worked their way to the Spain Park 46-yard line with two seconds to play before Michael Ogletree batted away a pass at the goal line to secure the win.

A dance party ensued in the visiting locker room.

"After all we've been through, to continue to fight, there's so much reward," Rainey said after dashing to the locker room to celebrate with his players and coaches. "To win a game in this region is hard work and when you get it you better appreciate it."

Tuscaloosa County scored 10 points in each of the opening quarters with more than 200 yards of offense. However, Spain Park stuffed the Wildcats on three plays, not allowing a yard to start the third quarter. Three plays later the Jags were in the end zone on a 23-yards touchdown run by Pegues.

"We came out slow in the first half. We just had to come out and play ball. When we play ball, we win," said the junior running back who had 155 yards on offense (83 receiving, 72 rushing) and two touchdowns.

Taylor answered with a 30-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats, but Meredith put together a 16-play, 5:21 drive to make it 27-14 on a 2-yard pass to Kelley late in the third quarter.

After holding the Wildcats on downs, Meredith hit Kelley for a 50-yard touchdown pass, their second of three touchdowns. Meredith, who completed 29-of-46 passes for 298 yards, connected with Kelley five times for 82 yards in the fourth quarter and seven for 97 yards total.

Taylor answered the big-play pass with a 73-yard touchdown run, his third of the game, and finished with 277 yards on 25 carries. Spain Park controlled the rest of the quarter, eating up more than six minutes on 20 plays on their last two scoring drives to take the lead.

Wildcats quarterback Brax Garrison completed 13-of-22 passes for 133 yards and a second-quarter touchdown pass to Christian Davis. Isaac Rodriguez was good on field goal tries of 34 and 45 yards in the first half and 4-for-4 on PATs.

Spain Park is scheduled to close the 2020 season next week at Hueytown.

"This gives us a big chip on our shoulder. We feel we can beat anybody after coming back like that. We're ready to go into next week and get that dub," Pegues said.