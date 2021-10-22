Jags earn 1st region win

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park TE Caldwell Bussey (21) breaks multiple tackles during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park band member performs during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County DE Eli Herndon (7) looks to sack Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood (7) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 4 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR John Michael Lee (16), WR Pierson Cole (1), and WR Clay Spencer (6) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 5 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park running back Zamir Farris (28) fights for yards during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 6 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park linebacker Jonas Harrelson (10) and Spain Park defensive lineman Brian Alston (3) combine on a tackle during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 7 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park running back Zamir Farris (28) catches a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 8 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Zavier Long (35) celebrates a touchdown score during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 9 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Zavier Long (35) scores a touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 10 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood (7) attempts a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 11 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park running back Zamir Farris (28) fights off Tuscaloosa County DB Coleman Cooper (13) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 12 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Zamir Farris (28) runs the football during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 13 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR John Michael Lee (16) runs after a catch during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 14 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood (7) runs the football during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 15 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park band member performs during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 16 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park defensive lineman Brian Alston (3) battles at the line of scrimmage during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 17 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park running back Zamir Farris (28) is tackled after a run during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 18 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park wide receiver George Gilbert (2) fights for yardage during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 19 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park fullback Omar Badawi (49) celebrates a touchdown with a teammate during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 20 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park cheerleder smiles during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 21 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County DB Coleman Cooper (13) defends a pass to Spain Park wide receiver/defensive back Pierson Cole (1) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 22 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park dance team performs during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Prev Next

HOOVER -- The Spain Park High School football team defeated Tuscaloosa County 35-7 at home on Friday night to earn its first region win of the season, and the Jaguars’ first overall since the season opener against Huntsville.

“It feels great (to win the game),” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney. “It’s hard to win games in this region, so to get one against anybody is good. I’m so happy for our kids. We needed it bad.”

Spain Park (2-7, 1-6in Class 7A, Region 3) was dominant through the air, on the ground and defensively, as the Jags threw for 150 yards, ran for 307 yards and held the Tuscaloosa County (1-8, 0-7) offense to just 203 total yards.

Spain Park senior Ethan Gutowski opened up the scoring late in the first quarter, taking the ball in from 1 yard out to cap an 11-play, 81-yard drive.

The Spain Park defense weathered a threat from Tuscaloosa County on the ensuing possession, forcing the Wildcats into a botched field goal attempt after a long kickoff return and a defensive pass interference call put the visitors into the red zone for the first time.

“Defensively, I think we played better tonight,” said Raney. “We’ve been getting better defensively throughout the year, so it was good to see. We needed that.”

The Spain Park offense rewarded the defense’s efforts by tacking on another score with less than five minutes to go in the half. A handoff from junior quarterback Evan Smallwood to Zavier Long saw the sophomore dash 43 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-0.

The Jaguars defense came up big again on the next Tuscaloosa County drive, forcing a quick three-and-out to give the hosts another chance to put points on the board, which they did. With 31 seconds to go before the break, Smallwood hit senior wideout Pierson Cole on a 20-yard touchdown pass, capping a 10-play drive to give Spain Park a three-score advantage at halftime.

“He’s the glue that holds the offense together, and his teammates believe in him,” Raney said of Smallwood, who finished the game 14-for-22 for 150 yards. “It says a lot about him, coming back after the serious concussion he had.”

Tuscaloosa County looked to make it interesting to start the second half, forcing a Spain Park three-and-out and then scoring on its opening drive -- a 5-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Kevin Riley -- cutting the Jaguars’ lead to 21-7. But after those first two possessions, the second half began to quickly look like the first.

Spain Park answered Tuscaloosa County’s touchdown drive with a 16-play, 80-yard scoring drive ending in a 2-yard touchdown run by Gutowski, his second of the game. The Jags then picked off Wildcats quarterback Brax Garrison on the next drive and added the icing on the next possession: a 41-yard touchdown scamper by junior running back Zamir Farris to make it the final 35-7 with just under two minutes remaining.

Though it has been a tough season for Spain Park, Raney said Friday night’s win over Tuscaloosa County shows the character of his team, adding its motivation week in and week out has been in the preparation.

“We’ve been working since January for this,” he said. “You try not to let the scoreboard or your record affect you. Every week we talk about relationships with our kids and talk about the stuff we’ve been through together.

“You look for small wins, you keep the kids involved, keep everything going and we’ve been able to do that. That’s a big credit to our coaches and kids.”

Spain Park wraps up its season at home against Hueytown next Thursday.

