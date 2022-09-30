Jags fall on homecoming

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Spain Park Football Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood (7) looks to score during a football game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County at Jaguar Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Spain Park Football Spain Park wide receiver Reggie Jackson (2) during a football game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County at Jaguar Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Spain Park Football Spain Park wide receiver Logan Brownlee (10) celebrates a touchdown reception during a football game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County at Jaguar Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. HOOVER – Coach Tim Vakakes’ Spain Park High School football team couldn’t send the homecoming crowd home happy Friday night, as the Jags left Jaguar Stadium with a 38-28 loss to Tuscaloosa County in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

The loss was Spain Park’s fifth in a row after a season-opening win over Calera.

This time, the Jaguars took the initial lead before falling behind 17-7 at the half. The lead grew to 24-7 but the home team refused to roll over. The Jags kept making plays to narrow the margin, twice getting as close as three points in the second half.

But the Wildcats – bolstered by the 1-2 punch of quarterback Sawyer Deerman and Kevin Riley – kept pulling away to a comfortable gap.

“Our kids don’t quit. They’re tough kids and they want to win,” Vakakes said. “We just shoot ourselves in the foot and I’ve got to do a better job of preparing them so we don’t make those mistakes. It’s on me and I’m going to keep working to provide the best we can for these kids. We’ve got to get over the hump.”

Spain Park (1-5, 0-4 in region) unveiled some new wrinkles in its offense, which gave the home team a boost.

“We’re just trying to get our kids to make plays,” the coach said. “The kids executed. They did a lot of good stuff. We just can’t turn the ball over and on the goal line we can’t turn the ball over. There are a lot of little things but we’ll get it fixed. These kids are trying. They want to win. I’ve got to do a better job.”

Riley finished with 275 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Deerman completed 5-of-9 passes for 128 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“They’re both very good runners and when you sell out to stop the run, they pop the pass on you and it kills you,” Vakakes said. “They’ve got some good players and of course (coach Adam) Winegarden does a good job with their team. They’re in year two of their deal. He’s doing a good job and they’re a good football team.”

Jaguars quarterback Evan Smallwood completed 10-of-21 passes for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Spain Park’s got a good football team,” said Winegarden, who is in his second season leading the Wildcats (5-1, 3-1). “They’ve got a good coaching staff. They’ve got good players; they have good kids. I’ve been there. I’ve been in that situation, being in your first year, trying to get things figured out. They just need to keep doing what they’re doing. I think they’re going to be good here in the future.”

Vakakes said this is the third time he’s been in this situation, going to a program where kids are working and want to win but don’t yet know how.

“It’s nothing new for me but growing pains are tough,” he said. “They kids are going to know that we’re right there with them and we’re not going to give up on them. We’re going to figure it out.”

Spain Park travels to Chelsea next Friday night, as the Jags are still in search of their first region win.

