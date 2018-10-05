Offense ails Jags in loss to Thompson

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park High School quarterback Harrison Barker (7) carries the ball in the first half of his team's game against Thompson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Alabaster. × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park fans after a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. (Frank Couch) × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Harrison Barker QB carries for a short gain during a game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. (Frank Couch) × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park band members during a game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. ALABASTER -- An off week couldn’t help the Spain Park High School football team shore up its offensive woes.

The Jaguars created some chances against Class 7A No. 3 Thompson, but fell short in a 35-7 road loss. This marked the fifth straight loss for Spain Park (1-5, 0-4 in 7A, Region 3), and its playoff chances are all but done in far and away the toughest region in the state.

Spain Park got a 3-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Barker to Jalen Henderson late in the second quarter to cut Thompson’s lead to 21-7, but missed a fourth-down try on its next possession at the Thompson 23-yard line.

“It’s the same deal,” Jaguars head coach Shawn Raney said. “I think we were five times inside their 30 and just got seven points. We continue to kill ourselves offensively. I see our kids fighting. We are playing some really good teams, and it may not show on the scoreboard, but they’re fighting hard.

Thompson also missed on two fourth down tries in the second half.

“We’ve got to convert some of that, which has been our Achilles heel,” Raney said.

Spain Park rotated quarterbacks Mason Pronk, the senior starter, and Barker, a junior, on every series. Pronk finished 5-of-14 for 71 yards with an interception and Barker went 11-of-22 for 98 yards.

Junior receiver Kameron McDaniel was a bright spot, catching five passes for 109 yards. Senior Jalen Henderson, Spain Park’s top offensive player, finished with 14 carries for 42 yards. He exited with cramps in the third quarter and had just one carry after that, but Raney expects him to be fine going forward.

Thompson improved to 5-1, 3-1. University of Alabama quarterback commit Taulia Tagovailoa was responsible for each Warriors' touchdown. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns with a 3-yard rushing score. His touchdown passes went for 7, 59 and 11 yards to Michael Pettway and 7 yards to JB Mitchell.

The Jaguars host city rival Hoover next Friday.

“We’re playing quite a few young kids,” Raney said. “Just continue to work, keep our seniors with us and play hard these last four games.”

