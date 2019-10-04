Thompson downs Jags

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Harrison Barker rolls out to pass during a game between Thompson and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. (Frank Couch - For Starnes Publishing) × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Jaylen Ward during a runback during a game between Thompson and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. (Frank Couch - For Starnes Publishing) × 3 of 37 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park defender during a game between Thompson and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. (Frank Couch - For Starnes Publishing) × 4 of 37 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park fans in the stands during a game between Thompson and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. HOOVER - Jeremiah Alexander knew it when he saw it.

The sophomore linebacker was lined up on the right side of the Thompson High School football team’s defensive line as Spain Park quarterback Harrison Barker dropped to pass in the fourth quarter.

Barker looked to his right before whirling around and flinging the ball to his left. Sixty yards later, Alexander was sprinting into the end zone with a pick-six interception that broke open a competitive game en route to a 47-23 Thompson victory.

“We watched film all week and we saw jail break, that they were going to do the jail break play,” Alexander said of the screen play. “I just ran it in. Coach talked me up before the play, and I just ran it in.”

“That kid was lined up as a defensive end,” Jags coach Shawn Raney said. “Normally those guys rush and he dropped [into pass coverage]. Harrison was looking this way [to his right] and it’s a backside screen. It’s a spot play, he threw it, and the end dropped right into it and picked it.”

That was the first of two explosive defensive plays for the Class 7A No. 1 Warriors that ended any thought of a Spain Park comeback. The other came later in the fourth when the Warriors defense forced a Barker fumble and freshman Tony Mitchell returned it about 50 yards to the Spain Park 3-yard line.

Two plays later, Thompson had another TD on Brandon Franklin’s 2-yard run. Franklin and Jermel Gaiters benefited from halftime adjustments that yielded a successful smashmouth running attack.

“They’re big up front and they’ve got big running backs that are hard to tackle,” Raney said. “They’re a good football team, man. That’s why they went to the state championship last year. But I was proud of our kids and how they fought.”

Thompson led 13-6 at halftime, as the home team gave the visitors all they could handle.

“Our kids did a good job of adjusting to what we thought they were doing,” Thompson coach Mark Freeman said. “We played pretty good on the perimeter in the second half. In the first half, we didn’t play good on the perimeter. That had a lot to with them playing really good and having a good scheme.

“You’ve got to win some games along the way where guys play hard with you for a while. They played harder than we did in the first half. In the second half, we came out and played better.”

Sawyer Pate engineered the Warriors offense, completing 20-of-27 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Gaiters ran for 45 yards on 10 carries, while Franklin had 46 and a touchdown on nine totes.

Barker completed 31-of-45 passes for 326 yards and two TDs. He also threw a pair of interceptions

Raney said the Jags’ season isn’t over.

“The last I looked, we’ve got four games,” he said. “I promise you Sunday this coaching staff and the kids who want to will show up and work. It’ll be like we’re playing for a state championship. We’ve got young guys and we can take these four weeks and get a lot better.”

