Bradley, defense power Jags past Sparkman

HOOVER --- Spain Park opened the season with a bang behind the passing of quarterback Brock Bradley and a defensive effort that was suffocating and opportunistic at the same time. Add it together and the Jaguars began the season with a 38-7 win over visiting Sparkman on Friday night.

“I thought our kids played hard,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “You can tell it meant a lot to them. They had a lot of energy at the beginning.”

The beginning also included a big mistake when sophomore running back CJ Cowley fumbled into the end zone on the Jaguars opening drive. It ended an early scoring threat but Spain Park shrugged it off quickly.

“We didn’t panic,” Vakakes said. “CJ is a young kid. He’s going to make a lot of big plays here. Nobody panicked.”

Two plays after the fumble, the Spain Park defense provided a turnover off its own when cornerback Hagen Holley intercepted a pass at the Senators 17-yard line. He returned the interception 10 yards. After a running play lost a yard, Bradley found Andrew Thornton on a 8-yard scoring toss to open the scoring.

That was the first of three turnovers forced by Spain Park in the first quarter and the first of five touchdown passes thrown by Bradley on the night.

“Obviously, we played lights out defensively,” Vakakes said. “They flew around, we had a bunch of turnovers. I’m really proud of the effort tonight.”

It’s been a big week for Bradley, who committed to Clemson just before his junior season began. He continued that celebration on Friday night, completing 11 of 16 passes for 239 yards with four of his touchdown passes coming in the first half. His other first half touchdown tosses covered eight yards to Ryan Breazeale, 27 yards to Corey Barber and 51 yards to Mitchell Frazer.

Part of that production came because of Sparkman’s defensive approach.

“They tried to stop the run,” Vakakes said. “They put a lot of guys in the box and Brock was able to get the ball down the field. The receivers made some good plays.”

Dakarai Shanks and Cowley combined for 81 yards on 18 carries but the passing game is what fueled the offense in the opener. Bradley and Frazer combined on a 16-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half to not only close the scoring but send Bradley to the bench for the remainder of the game.

The Spain Park defense, which allowed 231 yards overall, with most of that coming in the second half, pitched a shutout until late in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars can now turn their attention to next week’s rivalry with Hoover.

“We got to clean up a lot,” Vakakes said. “Obviously, Hoover, they’re going to look really pretty getting off the bus. It’s always an emotional game, not matter where we play and no matter what the records are. Anytime Hoover and Spain Park play each other it’s going to be a heckuva atmosphere.”

