Jags dominate, secure state title

HUNTSVILLE -- There was no doubt remaining on the field once the dust settled in the Class 7A girls state championship soccer game on Saturday morning.

Spain Park High School finished off an impressive playoff run with a dominant 4-0 win over Fairhope at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

“It’s honestly icing on the cake,“ said Tatum Ahlemeyer, the state tournament MVP and scorer of two goals on Saturday.

Spain Park dominated from the opening Saturday, with Ahlemeyer scoring both of her goals in the first half on assists from Addy Soehn, as the Jags took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Maddie Davis and Marybeth O’Bryant notched goals in the second half to lift the program to its fifth state title and first since 2011 (2004, 2009-11). O’Bryant and Ahlemeyer had the assists on those goals.

“We worked so hard the entire season and just to be here, it’s so special,” Ahlemeyer said. “This team is so special. There’s so much love in this group and I’m so thankful, because Jesus is the source of that love.”

Spain Park completely controlled the contest, taking 17 shots while allowing just two shots for Fairhope. Junior goalkeeper Lillian Gourley was forced to make just one save.

“We’ve got back line leaders and they have been just as important as our offense,” Ahlemeyer said.

The win finished off a gauntlet of a playoff stretch, which included wins over reigning state champion Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills.

“It’s the culmination of the past two to three weeks,” Spain Park head coach Robert Starr said. “They put it all together today. Once you get this far, you might as well finish it.”

Spain Park knocked off Vestavia Hills in dramatic fashion to win 2-1 in the semifinals Friday. O’Bryant put a shot on goal in the final seconds of a tie game that went through the Spain Park keeper’s hands and into the back of the net.

Ahlemeyer scored in the 38th minute, assisted by Claire Dubois, to open up the game’s scoring. Vestavia responded just over a minute later, as Amanda McFarin hit Lainey Whitson in stride. Whitson scored to make it 1-1 at the half. The two teams went back and forth in the second half, before Bryant’s goal lifted the Jags to the victory.

“That was a chaotic game, but I’m so proud of my group for battling,” Ahlemeyer said. “It’s been a goal for us all season, so after yesterday we said, ‘The job’s not done yet.’”

Fairhope beat Prattville 2-1 on Friday to reach the final.

Spain Park delivered Oak Mountain its only two losses of the season, beating the Eagles 1-0 in the opening round of the playoffs before defeating Bob Jones 3-0 in the second round.

The Jags finished the season with a 14-4-4 record.

Maddie McNulty, Sydney Soehn and Dubois were the team’s three seniors this season.

Hoover girls advance to playoffs

The Hoover girls soccer team also advanced to the playoffs this season, finishing as the runner-up in the area before falling to Vestavia Hills 5-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.