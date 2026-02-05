Jags honor signees on National Signing Day

Spain Park High School held a ceremony on Wednesday to honor its future college student-athletes.

  • Ryne Paquette: Huntingdon College (baseball)
  • JD Bonamy: Clemson University (football)
  • Zion McLain: Louisiana Christian University (football)
  • Brody Ahlemeyer: University of North Alabama (cross-country and track and field)
  • Bea Wiggins: Sewanee - The University of the South (volleyball)
  • Allie Barton: Huntingdon College (cross-country and track and field)
  • Ja'Skylar Simpkins: Wallace State Community College (flag football)
  • Gianna Thornton: Mississippi College (soccer)