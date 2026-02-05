Jags honor signees on National Signing Day

×
Spain Park High School's National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 4, 2026. Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools.
Spain Park High School held a ceremony on Wednesday to honor its future college student-athletes.
- Ryne Paquette: Huntingdon College (baseball)
- JD Bonamy: Clemson University (football)
- Zion McLain: Louisiana Christian University (football)
- Brody Ahlemeyer: University of North Alabama (cross-country and track and field)
- Bea Wiggins: Sewanee - The University of the South (volleyball)
- Allie Barton: Huntingdon College (cross-country and track and field)
- Ja'Skylar Simpkins: Wallace State Community College (flag football)
- Gianna Thornton: Mississippi College (soccer)