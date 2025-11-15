Jags test Saraland, fall short in playoff game

× 1 of 41 Expand Photo by Ted Melton × 2 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver Action from the Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Saraland on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver. × 3 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver Action from the Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Saraland on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver. × 4 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver Action from the Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Saraland on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver. × 5 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Garrett Weaver Action from the Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Saraland on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Saraland High School. Spain Park High School's run in the Class 6A playoffs came to an end Friday night in the second round, but not before the Jaguars left an impression on the No. 2 team in 6A, Saraland.

For the second straight year, the Jags traveled south to play the Spartans in the postseason. Last fall, Saraland ran away with a convincing win. That did not happen this time around, as Spain Park gave Saraland all it wanted in a 35-31 Saraland win.

Saraland started fast, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. But the Jags settled in and got on the board early in the second quarter on a short field goal.

A long touchdown pass from Brock Bradley to Connor Greb cut the deficit to 14-10 midway through the second quarter. Bradley and Greb connected again later in the quarter, as Bradley threw it up to him for a 28-yard score to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Saraland scored on its opening possession of the second half to go up 21-17, but Spain Park responded again, as Bradley hit Landrick Hallman for an 18-yard score to give the Jags a 24-21 edge.

The teams exchanged touchdowns yet again, with Saraland taking the lead back before the Jags scored again, this time on Barrett Price's 6-yard catch from a Bradley pass early in the fourth quarter.

Saraland scored one final time with over four minutes to play to earn the win.

Spain Park finishes the season with a record of 9-3, reaching the playoffs for the second straight season.

