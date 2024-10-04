Jaguars punish Pelham 42-7 to improve to 6-0

× 1 of 50 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Cowley (26) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 50 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Cowley (26) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 50 Expand The Spain Park marching band performs during a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 50 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) throws a pass during a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. PELHAM – Behind a three-touchdown performance from junior signal caller Brock Bradley, Spain Park throttled Pelham 42-7 Friday night at Ned Bearden Stadium. The Jaguars are off to their best start since the 2013 season.

Spain Park (6-0, 3-0 in Class 6A, Region 3) broke open a close game early when Bradley found senior running back Dakarai Shanks on scoring tosses of 20 and 17 yards, respectively. Bradley finished his night with 318 passing yards, connecting with seven different receivers, which included a 70-yard touchdown strike to junior Corey Barber (six receptions, 175 yards, one touchdown). The Jaguars rolled up 516 yards of offense and scored 35 unanswered points following an early score from Pelham.

“They did a good job of trying to stop the run and adding people to the box. Brock did a good job of getting the ball to the perimeter. With Brock, if someone tries to take something away, we feel like we can go to something else and that is just a testament to Brock and how special he is, and the kids around him,” Spain Park coach Tim Vakakes said.

The Panthers (1-5, 1-3) offense found success moving the ball (404 total yards) in the opening frame, however the Jaguar’s defense stood tall at critical moments, led by senior defensive end Zac Erickson (three sacks, one tackle for loss). Spain Park’s defense also forced three turnovers – interceptions by Carter Holloway and Joe Cross, in addition to a fumble recovery by Kristian Carter.

“This is Zac’s first year. He’s actually a really good thrower in track. Coach Robinson is doing a really good job on the defensive line with him. He did what he’s coached to do and to give an unreal amount of effort and he was in the right spot tonight,” Vakakes said.

Sophomore running back C.J. Cowley also had a productive night behind nine carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Shanks finished with 92 total yards of offense. Senior running back Charleston Gray capped the scoring with a one-yard scoring plunge late in the fourth quarter.

“Our kids care about each other and the coaches care about them, and the kids work really hard,” Vakakes said.

Spain Park will host undefeated Chelsea next week while Pelham is at Helena.

