Jaguars cruise to 42-7 win over Pelham

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) scores a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham LB Dylan Palmier (10) tackles Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) scores a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Joe Cross (19) tackles Pelham WR Jacob Gibbs (6) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park TE Landrick Hallman (11) closes in on sacking Pelham QB Dylan Smith (5) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB EJ Kerley (7) and Spain Park DL Nathan Byrd (8) combine to tackle Pelham RB Tristen Rutledge (1) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Jayce Mims (24) tackles Pelham WR Jacob Gibbs (6) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the football during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham DB Hollis Davis (24) tackles Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Tristan Hill (12) defends a pass to Pelham WR Marcus Arnold (2) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DL Jaylen Bates (92) tackles Pelham QB Dylan Smith (5), creating a fumble during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Barrett Price (7) catches a pass during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham LB Dylan Palmier (10) tackles Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs for a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Barrett Price (7) runs after a catch during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) eludes Pelham LB Dylan Palmier (10) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Connor Greb (3) and Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Khayden Comer (10) runs the football during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham DB Chimenum Ajinwo (4) tackles Spain Park WR Connor Greb (3) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) catches a pass during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) runs after a catch during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park TE Landrick Hallman (11) catches a pass during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) runs the football during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham LB Micah Roberts (25) tackles Spain Park FB Mac Beverly (31) during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

HOOVER -- Spain Park High School imposed its will in all three phases Friday night, overwhelming Pelham 42-7 in a key Class 6A, Region 3 contest at Jaguar Stadium.

The Jaguars scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. They’ll travel to Chelsea next week for a critical region matchup between two contenders in the playoff chase.

Mason McClure opened the scoring with a touchdown run midway through the first quarter, capping a perfect drive after a Pelham punt. Later in the quarter, quarterback Brock Bradley found McClure on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

Pelham answered early in the second quarter with a third-and-goal touchdown pass from Dylan Smith to Jacob Gibbs, but Spain Park responded with three straight scores to close the half.

Bradley connected with Kena Rego for a 31-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-7. After Pelham fumbled deep in Spain Park territory, the Jags quickly drove the length of the field and Bradley threw a 33-yard touchdown to Barrett Price with 15 seconds left in the half. Spain Park led 28-7 at halftime.

The Jaguars continued to execute in the third quarter. Rego added his second touchdown of the night on an 8-yard reverse run. Hudson Hibbard later scored on a physical run to finish another clean drive, pushing the lead to 42-7 with 34 seconds left in the third. Neither team scored in the fourth.

Spain Park’s defense was active and effective, making key stops early and keeping Pelham off the board in the second half. With the win, the Jaguars now hold a head-to-head edge over Pelham and remain in position to compete for a top-three seed in Region 3.

Next week’s matchup with Chelsea (5-1, 3-1) could prove decisive for playoff positioning. Spain Park’s only region loss came to Benjamin Russell. Chelsea’s lone region loss was to Pelham.

Follow Under the Lights on social media and sign up for the weekly newsletter at this link.