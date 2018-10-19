Jags get back in win column

× 1 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Mason Pronk during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 2 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Jaylen Ward runs after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 3 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Mason Pronk during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 4 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Mason Pronk scores a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 5 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Mason Pronk during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 6 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Jalen Henderson during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 7 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Jalen Henderson during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 8 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Spain Parkk band during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 9 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Spain Park band during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 10 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Jalen Henderson during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 11 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Coin toss during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 12 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Spain Park band during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 13 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Spain Park band during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 14 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's George Hill during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 15 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Jalen Henderson during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 16 of 16 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park's Michael Callens during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Prev Next

The offense of Spain Park High School’s football team enjoyed success in the first half, and the defense had its way with a struggling Oak Mountain offense all night long, as the Jaguars blanked the Eagles 21-0 on Friday.

It’s been a rough season for both squads, who were winless in Class 7A, Region 3 going into the contest. But the Jags pounced early, finding the end zone twice in the first eight minutes.

On the game’s opening drive, Spain Park drove quickly downfield, thanks in part to a 35-yard pass from quarterback Mason Pronk to running back Jalen Henderson. Pronk capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown toss to David Moultry with just over three minutes off the clock.

Four minutes later, Pronk struck again when he ran in the last 6 yards on a drive that covered 83 yards in just four plays, including a 30-yard run by Pronk, a 28-yard pass to Mike Callens and another throw for 22 yards to Jacob Jenkins.

The Jaguars’ last score came on a 1-yard dive by Henderson, which was the finale of a 12-play march in the second quarter that began when the Eagles fumbled the ball away on the Spain Park 7-yard line. That was the closest the hosts came to scoring in the entire game.

Oak Mountain’s offense, which has now scored just seven points in its previous three games (including losses to Tuscaloosa County and Mountain Brook), just couldn’t seem to finish what it started. Two drives ended in fumbles, and three others in the second half ended on downs.

Jaguars coach Shawn Raney knew his team was eventually going to find success, even if it took a while.

“We’ve been through a tough stretch, but I’ve never seen any give-up in them,” Raney said. “I thought we were a decent football team playing some really good teams. But our kids continued to work, and for them to come out with that passion to start the game, I’m really proud of them.”

The Spain Park defense kept Eagles quarterback Evan Smith well contained; he was 7-for-13 passing for 80 yards, plus 67 yards on 13 rushing attempts, many of them while scrambling. Running back Luke Percer was held to 40 yards on 17 carries, and Cole Thomas caught three passes for 51 yards.

Pronk was 10-of-15 passing for 161 yards and ran eight times for 67 yards. Henderson gained 117 yards on the 21 carries, and Mike Callens caught four Pronk passes for 45 yards.

Linebacker Dre Robinson Jr. led Spain Park with nine tackles and two assists, with one tackle for a loss. Defensive back Braxton Hall added seven tackles.

The victory breaks a six-game losing streak for the Jags (2-6, 1-5 in region), after a season-opening win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; they host Tuscaloosa County next week. The streak extends to seven losses for Oak Mountain (1-7, 0-6), which will face Vestavia Hills at home next week.