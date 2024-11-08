Jaguars put away pesky McGill-Toolen to advance

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park OL Hudson Reed (55), Spain Park OL Jackson Bell (72), and Spain Park OL Geno Ferguson (95) celebrate a touchdown during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) catches a pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) runs after a catch during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) catches a pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB CJ Cowley (26) runs the football during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester McGill-Toolen DB James Jackson (10) attempts to tackle Spain Park RB CJ Cowley (26) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Dakarai Shanks (20) runs the football during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB CJ Cowley (26) runs the football during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB EJ Kerley (7) tackles McGill-Toolen WR James King (17) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Brayden Matherson (0) tackles McGill-Toolen WR James King (17) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester McGill-Toolen ATH Reid Watkins (8) is tackled by Spain Park DB George Ritchey (22) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) gives a fist pump as time expires during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester McGill-Toolen DB James Jackson (10) tackles Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester McGill-Toolen DB James Jackson (10) defends a pass to Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Brayden Matherson (0) rushes the quarterback during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DL Ethan Boykin (94) and Spain Park LB EJ Kerley (7) combine to tackle McGill-Toolen's Jack Lenaghan (4) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Brayden Matherson (0) tackles McGill-Toolen RB LaDarien Miller (2) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester McGill-Toolen DB LaMarien Miller (23) tackles Spain Park RB Dakarai Shanks (20) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) attempts to catch a pass over McGill-Toolen DB LaMarien Miller (23) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) catches a touchdown pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park TE Henry Gregory (8) and Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) celebrate a touchdown during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Dakarai Shanks (20) avoids McGill-Toolen DB LaMarien Miller (23) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Dakarai Shanks (20) runs the football during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park celebrates a touchdown by Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB Christian Smith (5) sacks McGill-Toolen QB Andrew Murchison (14) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester McGill-Toolen DB LaMarien Miller (23) attempts to tackle Spain Park RB CJ Cowley (26) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB CJ Cowley (26) celebrates the win as time expires during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

After a hot start, Spain Park dug deep to put a pesky McGill-Toolen Catholic squad away Friday, 44-35, punching their ticket to the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

The Jaguars came into their first-round contest with McGill-Toolen sporting a perfect 10-0 record and, after leading 21-7 after the first quarter, it appeared as if Spain Park would coast their first playoff win since 2017. However, the 5-5 Yellow Jackets had an upset on their minds, capitalizing on a pair of turnovers to take a 9-point lead late in the third quarter, 35-24.

Undaunted, Spain Park relied on their wrecking ball running backs Dakarai Shanks and C.J. Cowley as well as a perfectly-timed touchdown reception by wide receiver Corey Barber, en route to a thrilling 9-point victory.

“We don’t flinch,” said Spain Park Coach Tim Vakakas. “We’ve been in big moments all year, big games in different places, and these kids just don’t flinch.”

Spain Park jumped out quickly, scoring on all three of their drives in the first quarter. The Jaguars scored first on an 8-play, 71-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Shanks with 8:33 on the clock. Following a quick three-and-out by McGill-Toolen, Spain Park went 57 yards on five plays with Cowley plowing in from the 3-yard line to put the Jaguars up 14-0 midway through the opening quarter.

Finally, on their last drive of the first quarter, leading 14-7, the Jags went 74 yards on 4 plays, finding the end zone on a nifty end-around to wide receiver Mason McClure for a 27-yard touchdown run. Spain Park led 21-7 over McGill-Toolen and appeared to be cruising to a long-awaited playoff win.

Then the wheels fell off the bus.

McGill-Toolen began their comeback following an interception of Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of the turnover, scoring on an 11-yard pass from Andrew Murchison to Dorian Coker, to pull within 21-14. Four minutes later, Murchison tied the game, 21-21, on an 8-yard run with 4:17 to play in the second quarter.

Spain Park put together a successful drive before stalling out on the Yellow Jacket 8-yard line. Placekicker Josh Tulloss converted a 25-yard field goal to give the Jaguars a slim 27-24 lead at halftime.

McGill-Toolen controlled the third quarter, mounting a 14-play, 67-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by LaDarien Miller regaining the lead, 28-24. Following another Bradley interception at the Yellow Jacket 23-yard line, McGill-Toolen took just 4 plays to go 77 yards, finishing the drive with a 53-yard gallop by Miller.

Spain Park then went to work, relying on Shanks and Cowley to plow through the Yellow Jacket defense. The Jaguars cut the lead to 3 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Shanks to finish a 7-play, 70-yard drive with just under a minute to play in the third quarter.

“C.J. and Akarai, that’s what they do. They run,” Vakakas said.

The Spain Park defense forced another three-and-out giving the offense the ball on their own 24-yard line. Bradley led the Jaguars on a balanced 76-yard, 7-play drive, capped off with a thrilling 31-yard touchdown pass to Barber to regain the lead 38-35, with just over 9 minutes to play.

The Jaguar defense again forced McGill-Toolen to punt, giving the offense great field position at the 50-yard line. Eight plays later, Bradley punched it in from the 1-yard line, icing the game 44-35.

The victory was a gut check for a Spain Park squad that is now 11-0 going into the second round of the playoffs.

“We just play our game and don’t panic,” Shanks said. “This means a lot. We haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017 and to be able to do that with this team, I’m grateful.”

While this is an important win for the Spain Park program, Vakakas said the victory will not distract the Jaguars from achieving their goals. “We train a lot in the weight room and we’re going to get back in there Sunday,” said Vakakas. “Our kids are used to doing hard things, and I’m proud of them for not blinking.

“These kids are grounded,” he added. “They don’t get too high or too low. We have a bunch of seniors that it means a lot to be here and I’m just proud to be a Spain Park Jaguar.”

Spain Park had 534 yards of total offense, 312 rushing, 222 passing. Shanks had 190 yards on 26 carries while Cowley had 92 yards on 15 carries. Bradley completed 8 of 15 attempts for 168 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Cowley had 55 yards of passing on a flee-flicker to Shanks in the third quarter. Barber led all receivers with 150 yards on 10 receptions.

With the win, Spain Park advances to the second round of the 6A playoffs and will host Russell County following their 42-25 win over Northridge.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.