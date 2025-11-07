Jags overcome early deficit, advance in playoffs

× 1 of 54 Expand Spain Park defensive back Carter Holloway (4) is mobbed by his teammates after an interception during a game between Spain Park and McAdory during the first round of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 54 Expand Spain Park huddles around head coach Tim Vakakas before a game between Spain Park and McAdory during the first round of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 54 Expand Spain Park coach TJ Mosley talks to his players before a game between Spain Park and McAdory during the first round of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Spain Park High School. HOOVER – Heavyweights need to show up come playoff time and deliver the last big punch, even if they already took a few themselves.

The Spain Park High School football team lived up to head coach Tim Vakakes’ mantra on Friday night.

After falling behind 13-0 early, Spain Park responded with the kind of poise and toughness that has defined its play in Class 6A the last two years, dominating both sides of the ball in the second half to earn a 24-13 victory over McAdory in the first round of the state playoffs.

“The winner of a championship bout is not unblemished,” Vakakes said. “He’s beat up, broken, has a busted lip, a big ole eye. We got a bunch of them over here. A heck of a ballgame, very physical, and our kids kept swinging and found a way to win.”

The Jaguars (9-2) weathered McAdory’s early surge. After a costly “too many men on the field” penalty against Spain Park kept the Yellow Jackets’ opening drive alive, running back Kawann Johnson broke free for a 61-yard touchdown to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Minutes later following an onside kick recovery, McAdory quarterback Justin Patton extended the lead on a scramble drill that ended in the end zone, giving the Yellow Jackets a 13-0 advantage after the extra point was blocked.

Spain Park’s offense struggled to find its footing early, as quarterback Brock Bradley began the night 1-for-7 passing with negative yardage.

Bradley began connecting with different receivers and the ground game found a spark. He capped an 87-yard second-quarter drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown that cut the deficit to 13-7 and reignited the Spain Park sideline. From there, the defense dug in, halting McAdory on back-to-back third- and fourth-down attempts deep in Jaguars territory just before halftime.

Bradley completed five straight passes to open the second half and connected with Kena Rego for a 22-yard touchdown that gave Spain Park its first lead midway through the third quarter.

From there, the Jaguars’ defense took control. Carter Holloway intercepted a pass early in the fourth quarter, setting up Nic McKissic’s 14-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 24-13.

McAdory threatened briefly after a long run from Patton, but TK Slaughter stripped the ball from behind and Nathan Byrd recovered. The next visitors’ possession, EJ Kerley tipped a pass that landed in the arms of Joe Cross for Spain Park’s third takeaway of the half, sealing the victory.

“Our defense did a lot of bad stuff in the first half, and in the second half nobody panicked,” said Vakakes. “They just came out and played and cleaned up a lot of things from the first half. Our defense made some really big plays in the second half.”

Bradley finished 14-of-25 for 183 yards and a touchdown, adding 50 rushing yards and a 2-yard score in the second quarter that began the Jaguars’ rally.

Rego hauled in four receptions for 108 yards, while Spain Park’s offense totaled 376 yards with 193 on the ground and 183 through the air.

McAdory was led by running back Johnson, who carried seven times for 82 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Patton threw for 74 yards and had three turnovers in the second half.

Spain Park’s victory marked its seventh straight. The Jaguars’ reward for doing so? Traveling to face Saraland — a team that has reached three consecutive Class 6A title games.

“We got to play there last year and I think having that experience will help us a lot next week,” said Bradley. “It’s a long trip and we don’t normally have to do that. Having that experience will give us a chance to go compete.”

