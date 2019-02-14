Lady Jags jump on James Clemens, roll to regional final

× 1 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender The Spain Park bench goof off during their win in a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Spain Park and James Clemens on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender) × 2 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Spain Park's Ahrielle Parks (1) passes to a teammates during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Spain Park and James Clemens on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender) × 3 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Spain Park Head Coach Mike Chase calls a play during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Spain Park and James Clemens on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. HANCEVILLE – The reigning state champs played like it on Thursday.

The Spain Park High School girls basketball team, the 2018 Class 7A champions, started its playoff run on Thursday morning with a dominant 60-38 win over James Clemens in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals, held at Wallace State Community College.

“I thought we had some good spurts, especially in the first quarter,” said Spain Park head coach Mike Chase. “Things evened out a little after that. We put them on the free throw line in the second, but came out and had a really good third quarter and scored on multiple possessions in a row.”

Spain Park (27-6) jumped on James Clemens before the Lady Jets had a chance to even settle into the contest. Sarah Ashlee Barker, who led the team with 27 points, scored the first six points of the game and the Lady Jags widened the gap quickly.

“One of the most important things is how you start the game and how you come out after halftime,” Barker said.

James Clemens (13-16) had no success on the offensive end early, as the Lady Jags’ zone frustrated and suffocated the Lady Jets. Spain Park led 17-2 after a quarter of play, with James Clemens’ only points coming on a pair of free throws.

Spain Park opened the lead to 20-2 with a 14-0 run that included eight of Bailey Bowers’ 10 points in the contest, as she knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and converted a fast break layup. It was the first time Spain Park’s team had played at the Wallace State regional site, but that certainly didn’t hamper the Lady Jags’ 3-point shooting, as they knocked down 7-of-18 looks from deep.

“Shooting 3s is a huge part of our game, so once you shoot a little (in a new gym), that stroke comes back,” said Bowers, who also dislocated a finger in the second half but was able to laugh about it afterwards.

Spain Park played like a team comfortable on the playoff stage, taking the court over 30 minutes before game time for pregame warmups, while its opponent only emerged from the locker room eight minutes until tipoff. Many of the Lady Jags’ contributors also had significant roles on last year’s squad.

“A lot of people complain about the 9 a.m. game, but we love the 9 a.m. game, because we’re the only game that gets 30 minutes on the court before the game. When they roll the balls out at 8:30, we’re ready to warm up,” Chase said.

If there was any hope of James Clemens cutting into a 31-13 halftime deficit, that was squelched quickly, as Barker scored 10 points in fewer than four minutes to begin the third quarter and helped the Lady Jags extend the lead to 24.

Nyla Grace Collier led James Clemens with 10 points in the contest.

Spain Park will return to Wallace State next Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the regional final against the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Austin. The Lady Jags will look to bring the same mindset to that contest.

“It’s all about having the right mentality,” said senior guard Ahrielle Parks, who scored eight points. “Preparation is huge. Make sure you’re ready for the game and be able to come in and execute.”