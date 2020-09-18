Jags fall at Gadsden City

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park QB Bennett Meredith #3 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

GADSDEN — The Spain Park High School football team battled from a 17-0 deficit, but came up short in a 31-17 loss at Gadsden City on Friday night.

The loss drops the Jaguars to 2-3 overall and a crucial 0-3 in Class 7A, Region 3.

Junior quarterback Bennett Meredith completed 18-of-31 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Spain Park. Jaylen Ward led the way with six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. David Moultry grabbed four passes for 55 yards and a score. Spain Park managed just 17 rushing yards in the game.

Gadsden City (3-2, 1-2) had no such issues in the ground, as the Titans were led by C.J. Miller’s 220 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Quarterback Brady Troup completed 9-of-20 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for another.

Gadsden City got out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter on a Troup 1-yard run and an 8-yard pass from Troup to Maurice Rudolph. Caleb Harris’ 31-yard field goal made it 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

Spain Park scored just before halftime when Meredith connected with Ward on a 92-yard score. Miller extended the Gadsden City lead to 24-7 early in the third quarter on a 1-yard run. Spain Park answered two minutes later when Meredith found Moultry on an 8-yard touchdown. Drake Tabor split the uprights on a 29-yard field goal for the Jaguars, cutting the deficit to 24-17 with 6:35 to play. Miller found the end zone from 10 yards out to ice the game with 1:32 left.

Jack Baylor led the Spain Park defense with 5.5 tackles, while Michael Benson totaled five solo stops. A.J. Hazel contributed a sack.

Gadsden City amassed 375 total yards, 298 of which came on the ground. Spain Park finished with 288 total yards. The Titans tallied 24 first downs to Spain Park’s 12. The Titans also nearly doubled up the Jaguars in time of possession, holding the ball for 30:14 to 17:46 for Spain Park.

Spain Park is open next week before traveling to Heardmont Park on Oct. 2 to face Oak Mountain.