Bradley leads Jags past Chelsea

× 1 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Brock Bradley (5) throws a pass during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 38 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes talks to his team after a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 38 Expand Spain Park cheerleaders before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 38 Expand Spain Park huddles up around coach TJ Simmons before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 38 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes chats with officials before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 38 Expand The Spain Park captians gets ready for the coin toss before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 38 Expand Spain Park runs onto the field before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Brock Bradley (5) throws a pass during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 38 Expand Spain Park offensive lineman Sammy Camargo (63) looks for someone to block during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 38 Expand Spain Park defensive back Joe Cross (19) waits for an interception during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Hudson Hibbard (16) runs for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 38 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Jaylen Bates (92) looks to get into the back field during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 38 Expand Spain Park running back Nic McKissic (22) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Hudson Hibbard (16) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Brady Heath (3) waits to make a catch during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Brady Heath (3) catches a touchdown pass during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 38 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 38 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 38 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 38 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 38 Expand Spain Park running back Nic McKissic (22) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Kena Rego (0) waits to make a catch during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mason McClure (2) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 38 Expand Spain Park cheerleaders during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 38 Expand Chelsea offensive lineman Kevin Madrid (54) fights with Spain Park defensive lineman Ethan Boykin (2) during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Brock Bradley (5) makes a circus pass during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Kena Rego (0) makes a catch during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mason McClure (2) is tackled by a host of Chelsea Hornets during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Nash Davis (13) throws a pass during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mason McClure (2) makes a catch during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 38 Expand After a fumbled snap on an extra point Spain Park wide receiver Asher McBride (37) is chased down by Chelsea defensive back Ben Christian (1) during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 38 Expand Spain Park's offensive line and Chelsea's defensive line wait for the snap during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 38 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 38 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 38 Expand Spain Park offensive lineman Jackson Bryant (75) looks for someone to block during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 38 Expand Spain Park quarter back Brock Bradley (5) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 38 Expand Spain Park wide reciever Mason McClure (2) throws off a Chelsea defender during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 38 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes watches his team warm up before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

CHELSEA -- Brock Bradley and the Spain Park High School football team put on a clinic Friday night, rolling past Chelsea 44-7 in a crucial Class 6A, Region 3 matchup.

After a shaky start that saw Chelsea jump ahead early on a special teams touchdown, Spain Park responded with a relentless offensive display — piling up 517 yards of total offense, including 370 through the air.

Bradley was the catalyst, as the Clemson University commit completed 18 of 23 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, dissecting the Hornets’ defense with precision and poise.

“Brock is special,” Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes said. “There have been a lot of good teams and great quarterbacks, but he’s played for three years, so I think the win tonight makes him the winningest in program history. No better way to do it than with a kid like Brock Bradley. He’s all the way class, his parents do a great job, and he’s helped us change this program.”

Chelsea (5-2 overall, 2-2 in region) struck first when Spain Park fumbled a punt return that was scooped and returned 47 yards for a touchdown by punter John Leith, giving the Hornets a brief 7-0 lead with 9:13 left in the first quarter.

The Jaguars (5-2, 3-1) quickly regrouped. A long, penalty-marred drive resulted in a 30-yard Garrett Hoffman field goal. On Chelsea’s next possession, defensive back Joe Cross intercepted a third-down pass to flip momentum.

The first play of the second quarter, running back Hudson Hibbard barreled in from five yards out to put Spain Park ahead 10-7 — a lead the Jaguars built on from that point forward.

Bradley then found his rhythm, connecting with Landrick Hallman on a short pass that turned into a touchdown midway through the second quarter. He followed with a spectacular drive before halftime, highlighted by Connor Greb’s sequence of big plays — receptions of 26 and 50 yards before hauling in a 12-yard touchdown to make it 24-7 at the break.

Bradley and the Jaguars picked up right where they left off in the second half. On the opening possession of the third quarter, Bradley extended a play with his feet and dropped a 22-yard strike to Mason McClure in the corner of the end zone. Spain Park scored on each of its first five offensive possessions.

Hallman added his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard toe-tapping grab, and backup quarterback Nash Davis added to the fireworks, completing both of his passes for 73 yards and a late 58-yard touchdown strike to McClure, pushing the margin to the final score of 44-7.

McClure led a balanced receiving corps with six catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Hallman caught four passes for the two scores, while Greb and Rego also made four catches each.

Spain Park also controlled the ground game, as Nic McKissic rushed 16 times for 117 yards, helping the Jaguars finish with nearly equal passing and rushing efficiency.

Defensively, Spain Park stifled Chelsea’s offense, allowing just 79 passing yards and intercepting two passes — one each by Cross and TK Slaughter. The Hornets’ lone points came on the early special teams miscue.

The Jaguars, winners of their last three straight, remain in the hunt for the region title.

“We’ve talked about the last three or four weeks, is that we’re starting to get healthy,” said Vakakes. “Keep getting better every week. Our guys have been there. Our message is to get better every week.”

The Jaguars have now won all six contests between the two programs.

Spain Park travels to Calera next week, while Chelsea heads to Helena.

Follow Under the Lights on social media and sign up for the weekly newsletter at this link.