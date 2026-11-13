Spain Park celebrates 11 college signees

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park High School recognized 11 college signees on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Eleven Spain Park High School athletes made their college choices official Thursday, as the school held its National Signing Day ceremony for the fall signing period.

The group spans five sports, with the baseball and softball programs accounting for seven of the signees.

Softball sent three players to the next level. Abby King signed with BYU, Reagan Roberts signed with Shelton State and Jaley Young signed with Wallace State.

Four members of the Jaguars baseball team signed as well. Connor Greb is headed to Auburn, Slade Bounds signed with Northwest Shoals, Houston Holmes signed with Coastal Alabama and Evan Taylor signed with LSU New Orleans.

The boys golf team had two signees, with Braden Lucas signing with Shorter and Luke Philley signing with Southern Union.

Tommy Morrison of the boys basketball team signed with North Georgia, and Jonathan Fonbah of the track and field team signed with Samford.