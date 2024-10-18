Jags clinch region championship

× 1 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mitchell Frazer (7) is able to hold off the Calera defender enough to gain extra yardage after contact during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park wide receiver Mitchell Frazer (7) expresses his opinions to Calera cornerback Carlos Whisenhunt (1) after a reception and touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. HOOVER -- From the first play of the night, Spain Park High School did whatever it wanted to do Friday, as the Jags cruised to a 42-7 victory over Calera to claim the Class 6A, Region 3 title. It’s Spain Park’s fourth region title in program history and first since 2015.

“A lot of different guys were out there having fun tonight. It was a big night and senior night,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes, who was still drying off from his postgame water cooler shower. “When I first got the job (in 2022), at our first meet-and-greet in the lunchroom, these seniors were freshmen, and I told them, ‘We’re going to be playing for championships, and we’re going to do it the right way.’ These kids bought into it, and our parents bought in. We have a great administration and a great community. I’m proud of these kids.”

Wearing all black, Spain Park didn’t wait long to make a statement. Brock Bradley, who carved up the secondary with 210 yards on 9-of-13 passing, hit Corey Barber for a 69-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.

Eight Spain Park offensive plays later it was a 16-yard touchdown, and then a 42-yard touchdown on the Jags’ 11th play on offense. In three plays, the Bradley-to-Barber spanned 127 yards to give Spain Park a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Barber finished the night with five catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Calera’s only success came on the first drive of the second quarter when Antorious Johnson marched the Eagles 71 yards on seven plays. A 55-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Moore was Calera’s lone score of the night with 10:21 to play in the first half.

With 4:18 to play in the half, CJ Cowley broke free on a 40-yard touchdown run, and Spain Park added another strike with 1:20 to play before halftime when Bradley connected with Mitchell Frazer for a 25-yard score.

It was 35-7 at the half. The score remained the same through the third quarter, as Nash Davis entered at quarterback and managed the clock, completing 5-of-6 passes for 41 yards. With a short field midway in the fourth quarter, Davis moved Spain Park to a first-and-goal at the six. That’s when senior defensive lineman Landon Johnson entered in the backfield as a fullback and powered six yards on two plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown up the middle with 7:55 to play, 42-7.

“Landon’s been a very big part of what we’ve got going here. He wanted to go fullback this week if we got down in the red zone, and he got the touchdown,” Vakakes said.

Former quarterback turned running back and extra point holder Eli Smallwood went under center for the Jags’ final drive, rushing for 27 yards and key first downs to end the game.

The only takeaway of the game came on a Hagen Holley interception with 4:08 left in the first half that set up Spain Park’s second touchdown. Spain Park forced five sacks on Johnson, including a solo sack and assisted sack by Nathan Bird, solo sacks by Zac Erickson, Zion McLain and EJ Kerley. Ethan Boykin also had a half sack.

As the Jags hit the road for two weeks, the focus is rinse and repeat.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and that’s try to get better every day,” Vakakes said. “This is a close football team. They care about each other. They’re playing for each other. They’ve changed the program in two-and-a-half years. It’s a great group of kids and coaches, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.

Spain Park (8-0) will close out its region schedule at Chilton County next Friday and travel to Gardendale for a non-conference regular season finale Nov. 1.

