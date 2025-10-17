Jags dominate Calera behind Rego’s three-touchdown night

× 1 of 33 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Spain Park OL Sammy Camargo (63) celebrate a touchdown by Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) during a game between Spain Park and Calera on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 33 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the ball during a game between Spain Park and Calera on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 33 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Spain Park WR JD Thompson (14) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Calera on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. CALERA — Spain Park put away Calera with six touchdowns on nine drives in a 42-13 win Friday night in Calera.

The Jaguars improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 3 play and sit second in the region behind Benjamin Russell.

Quarterback Brock Bradley led Spain Park on a seven-play, 70-yard opening drive capped by a touchdown pass to Kena Rego.

“Rego is a good football player,” head coach Tim Vakakes said. “We took what the defense gave us, and Brock did a good job of distributing the ball and going through his reads. The line protected well, and we finished plays. It was good to see our guys clicking.”

Spain Park spread the ball around all night, with five players recording carries and seven catching passes. The Jaguars scored on their first six drives, but Rego remained the consistent playmaker. He hauled in his second touchdown on a 14-yard catch following an interception by Xander McClure, which set up a short field. Rego finished with six catches for 79 yards and three scores.

Calera answered with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Williams, but Spain Park remained unfazed and dominated the rest of the half.

“We preach to these kids: rinse and repeat,” Vakakes said. “Every week, our opponent is ourselves. We just have to execute. We’re creatures of habit and we don’t change what we do based on who we play.”

Calera was held in check for most of the game outside of two deep passes, one in each half. Spain Park closed the first half with a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive to take a 28-6 lead into halftime.

Backup quarterback Nash Davis saw extended action in both halves, completing seven of 10 passes for one touchdown.

Spain Park continued its momentum in the second half as Landrick Hallman caught a touchdown and Hudson Hibbard scored his second rushing touchdown of the night in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 42-6.

Calera scored once more on a fumble recovery for a touchdown with three minutes left in the game.

Bradley and Davis combined to go 13-for-17 passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns. Hibbard led the rushing attack with 10 carries for 81 yards and two scores, while J.D. Thompson added five carries for 58 yards.

“We do the same things every week,” Vakakes said. “We’ll have our JV game on Monday and get some young players reps. It doesn’t matter who we play or where we play — we have a standard.”

Spain Park returns home next week for its final region game of the season against Chilton County.

