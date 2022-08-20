Jags score late to win thriller

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park's Evan Smallwood scores the go-ahead touchdown in the Jags' game against Calera on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Photo by Todd Lester. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park defensive backer Jamari Mosley (8) tackles Calera wide receiver? Tyler Dixon (6) during a game between Hueytown and Spain Park on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park wide receiver Clay Spencer (6) makes a reception during a game between Hueytown and Spain Park on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. HOOVER -- The Spain Park High School football team began a new chapter with a nail-biting 14-10 victory over Calera on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Evan Smallwood's 8-yard keeper capped off a nine-play, 70-yard drive with 23 seconds remaining.

It was the first time the Jaguars led all game.

"We knew changing the mentality was going to take a little bit of time," said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes after his first game in charge of the program. "You have to learn how to win. Nobody can just wiggle their nose and start winning. You have to make the plays that matter to win. Hopefully tonight is step one.”

Calera manufactured a long drive that was aided by a pair of Spain Park defensive penalties. Preston Stokes’ pitch-and-catch to Braylon Farrington nearly to a score as Farrington shimmied past the defense but Stopher Walls made a touchdown-saving tackle from behind at the 6-yard line.

The Eagles offense stalled out after that due to a low snap and false start. They had to settle for a 26-yard field goal try that T.J. Hernandez converted with 3:16 left to play to take a 10-7 lead.

Zamir Farris returned the following kickoff to the 30-yard line to begin the eventual game-winning drive.

The Jaguars chipped away on the drive, not crossing midfield until Smallwood connected with Logan Brownlee on a 22-yard play with 1:13 to play to move the ball to the Calera 22-yard line.

Smallwood added another pair of passes to move the sticks and get the ball in the red zone. A short pass to Farris set-up the winning run for Smallwood, who described the moment as “pretty special.”

“I knew we had to come up with a big play,” said Smallwood on his late game heroics. “I got pressure around the edge, so I stepped up into the pocket and saw a lane to go. I went and got a good block from my receiver George (Gilbert) to let me into the end zone.”

“Smallwood was the difference and I am proud of him,” said Vakakes of his quarterback. “He is a level-headed kid, a leader, and the heartbeat of this team. He never panicked.”

Spain Park had to withstand one last drive attempt by the Eagles, but two incompletions led to an attempted lateral play that gained little as the time expired.

“Our strength is our defense,” said Vakakes. “They held and kept us in it enough.”

The only other scores happened in the opening frame. Calera scored on their opening play as Farrington — an AAU Junior Olympian — displayed his blazing speed and raced 85 yards to the end zone to give the away squad an early 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars scored with only 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Jamari Mosley’s punt return set-up the home side with great field position at the 25-yard line. A third-and-10 screen pass to Dakarai Shanks went the distance and the ensuing extra point tied the game at 7-7.

Smallwood finished the game 15-for-24 for 134 yards in addition to his game-winning rushing touchdown.

Dakarai and Derick Shanks combined for 91 rushing yards on 22 carries for the Jaguars.

Farrington had an impressive outing for the Eagles, totaling 148 yards on eight touches including the opening score.