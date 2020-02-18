Jags fall in tight regional final

× 1 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Josh Harrington (14) drives the ball to the basket while Colby Blackwell (23) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 2 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Blackwell (23) drives to the basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 3 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) picks up a loose ball during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 4 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) looks for an open teammate during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 5 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Holt Bashinsky (1) leaps for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 6 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) reaches for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 7 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook fans cheer during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 8 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Edward Reed (15) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 9 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Cam Crawford (5) dribbles the ball while Holt Bashinsky (1) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 10 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan J.R. Lambert (23) dribbles while Carter Sobera (22) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 11 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Robbie Johnson (1) drives the ball during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 12 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 13 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park fans cheer during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 14 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Blake Hay (0) dribbles the ball during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 15 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Brandon Diclemente (15) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 16 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan J.R. Lambert (23) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 17 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) dribbles the ball during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 18 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) celebrates after a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 19 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook poses for a team photo after a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 20 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Peyton Haley (5) drives to the basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 21 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Holt Bashinsky (1) and Colby Jones (3) lunge for a loose ball during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 22 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) grabs a rebound during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 23 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Holt Bashinsky (1) drives the ball to the basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 24 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Holt Bashinsky (1) drives to the basket while J.R. Lambert (23) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 25 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Colby Jones (3) and Braden Diclemente (15) go for a rebound during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 26 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Austin Hutcheson (31) looks to the basket while Mountain Brook players block during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 27 of 27 Expand Sarah Finnegan Robbie Johnson (1) drives the ball down the court during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. Prev Next

HANCEVILLE – It was the type of performance that makes Bucky McMillan the most proud.

McMillan’s Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team couldn’t seem to make a shot in Tuesday’s Class 7A Northwest Regional final against Spain Park, but the Spartans still found a way to pull out a 41-34 victory to advance to the state final four next week.

“When you go to the final four or win a state championship, it’s never the games that you shoot it well and play well that you win the championship with,” McMillan said. “It’s the games that you find a way to win when you don’t play well.”

Mountain Brook, known for its long-range proficiency, made just 1-of-9 3-pointers during the game. Conversely, Spain Park connected early and often and finished 8-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc.

Spain Park (20-13) jumped out to an early lead, as junior JR Lambert buried three triples in the first quarter and singlehandedly outscored Mountain Brook 10-7 in the opening frame.

“My teammates were moving the ball well, giving me open looks,” Lambert said. “One of our big things this year has been shot selection. I was letting it come to me.”

The Jags held a 12-7 lead after a quarter of play and clung to a 20-17 edge at the half.

“Not a lot of people outside of our locker room believed we could compete, but these guys did,” Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch said. “These guys have been an unbelievable blessing to me to be able to coach.”

But Mountain Brook (31-2) locked down defensively in the second half, using its pressure defense to hold the Jags to just 14 points over the final two quarters.

“Working on pressure in practice, in games, you become accustomed to playing on your feet and not reaching in and committing fouls,” said Carter Sobera, who finished with seven points for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook defeated Spain Park all four times the teams played this season, having met previously in the regular season play and area tournament. But Tuesday’s game closely resembled the regular season game at Mountain Brook, in a game the Jags also led at halftime.

“We were in a similar spot at our place and had a big third quarter,” Mountain Brook guard Peyton Haley said. “We knew if we could hold them under 40 points, we knew we had a pretty good shot.”

The Spartans took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter, as Colby Jones scored two of his team-high 17 points on the day. No other teammate scored more than seven points.

Despite Mountain Brook’s offensive struggles, Jones continued to play his game. He finished 6-of-18 shooting and also secured team highs in rebounds (seven) and steals (five).

“Keep your confidence and know the work you put in,” he said. “You can’t be timid because that’s when you commit turnovers.”

Jones did all of that while still recovering from the flu. He was limited in practice in recent days, and McMillan admitted some apprehension about his ability to finish strong.

“I was a little concerned when we got to the fourth quarter, if he was going to be able to dig deep, but that shows the toughness and courage he has to find a way,” McMillan said.

With the win, Mountain Brook’s quest for a fourth consecutive state title remains intact, as the Spartans will now move on to face either Mary G. Montgomery or Fairhope in the 7A semifinals.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the Jags' game.