Benjamin Russell edges Spain Park in wild finish to seize region lead

1 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
2 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
3 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Benjamin Russell DB Bryce Carter (13) tackles Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
4 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) fights for yardage during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
5 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
6 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park LB JD Bonamy (11) peruses Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
7 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Brody Smith (12) defends a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
8 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) surveys the defense during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
9 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Benjamin Russell DB Bryce Carter (13) tackles Spain Park WR Barrett Price (7) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
10 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Andrew Meilan (8) rushes the quarterback during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
11 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
12 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park DB Houston Holmes (17) and Spain Park DL Zion McLain (9) tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
13 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park LB Wyatt Baty (28) and Spain Park WR Weston Brock (9) tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
14 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park DL Nathan Byrd (8d) attempts to tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
15 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) scores a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
16 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park DB Joe Cross (19) and Spain Park DB Jaylen Mosley (1) defend a pass to Benjamin Russell WR Cederian Morgan (1) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
17 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) runs the football after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
18 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
19 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) catches a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
20 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the footballduring a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
21 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park LB EJ Kerley (7) and Spain Park LB Wyatt Baty (28) combine to tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
22 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Benjamin Russell DB Bryce Carter (13) tackles Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
23 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park LB JD Bonamy (11) celebrates a 4th down stop during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
24 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) runs after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
25 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Benjamin Russell WR Cederian Morgan (1) jars the football loose from Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
26 of 26
Photo by Todd Lester
Benjamin Russell LB/RB Christian Smith (28) tackles Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester
In a game that could decide the Class 6A, Region 3 crown, Benjamin Russell made just one more play — and recovered one last fumble — to escape with a 35–34 win over Spain Park on Friday night at Martin-Savarese Stadium.
The Wildcats improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play, seizing early control of the Region 3 standings. Spain Park fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play after a game filled with swings, lead changes and missed extra points.
Spain Park jumped out to a 14–0 lead in the first quarter behind senior quarterback Brock Bradley, who finished 14-of-21 passing for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He connected early with Connor Greb on a 12-yard score and later with Kena Rego for a 19-yard touchdown. Rego finished with five catches for 70 yards, while Greb's only catch went for a score.
Benjamin Russell answered with a dominant second quarter, led by senior Alijah Johnson. He scored on a 6-yard and a 1-yard run — and added a two-point conversion — to tie the game 14-14. Just before halftime, Johnson delivered a 21-yard touchdown pass to Lajavious Calhoun to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead. Johnson finished with 24 rushing yards on eight carries and two total touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury.
Spain Park responded early in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run from Mason McClure, who contributed 19 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards on the night. The extra point missed — the first of three missed kicks for the Jaguars — a critical issue in the final outcome.
With Johnson sidelined, sophomore quarterback Kingston Preyear stepped in and delivered. He went 9-of-18 for 134 yards and three touchdown passes, including a 21-yard strike to BJ Bedgood in the third quarter and a game-winning 22-yard touchdown to Evin Jackson in the fourth. Bedgood led all receivers with five catches for 81 yards.
Spain Park tied the game at 28-28 on a 7-yard touchdown run by junior Hudson Hibbard, who also added a 2-point conversion catch by Greb.
Hibbard struck again early in the fourth quarter, powering in a 4-yard touchdown to give Spain Park a 34-28 lead. But another missed extra point left the door open.
Preyear made the Jaguars pay. With just over six minutes to play, he found sophomore Evin Jackson for a 22-yard touchdown — his third scoring pass of the night — and the extra point gave Benjamin Russell a 35-34 edge.
Spain Park’s final two possessions ended with a turnover on downs and a fumble after a penalty had briefly extended the drive.
Despite outgaining Benjamin Russell and executing efficiently in stretches, Spain Park’s three missed extra points loomed large in the one-point defeat.
Spain Park will return home next week to host James Clemens. Benjamin Russell travels to Charles Henderson with a chance to stay unbeaten in region play.
Follow Under the Lights on social media and sign up for the weekly newsletter at this link.