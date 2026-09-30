Spain Park anglers win high school fishing tournament on Lake Guntersville

× Expand Photo courtesy of Major League Fishing

Spain Park High School's fishing team of James Monson and Greyson Price won the Major League Fishing Abu Garcia High School Fishing Open on Lake Guntersville on Saturday, bringing five bass to the scale weighing 20 pounds, 1 ounce.

The win qualifies Monson and Price for the 2027 High School Fishing National Championship. The top 10% of teams at each open event advance to the national championship.

The Spain Park pair finished ahead of St. Amant High School of St. Amant, Louisiana, whose team of Barritt Babin and Hunter Lambert weighed in five bass at 19 pounds, 9 ounces. Heard County High School of Franklin, Georgia, took third at 18 pounds, 9 ounces, and Forsythe Central High School of Cumming, Georgia, was fourth at 18 pounds, 7 ounces.

Two other Alabama teams also earned spots in the national championship. DAR Patriots Fishing Club of Grant placed fifth with 18 pounds, 5 ounces, and Mortimer Jordan High School of Kimberly finished sixth with 16 pounds, 8 ounces.

The tournament was hosted by Marshall County Tourism and Sports. MLF Abu Garcia High School Fishing tournaments are free, two-person team events for students in grades 7-12 and are open to any high school club affiliated with MLF or the TBF Student Angler Federation.

Complete results from the event are available at MajorLeagueFishing.com.