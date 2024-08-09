Season preview: Jags ready to ‘move the needle’ again

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Dakarai Shanks (20) × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Brock Bradley (5) × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Lester EJ Kerley (47) × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Josh Tulloss (50) × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes (HC) challenges the team to finish strong at the beginning of the fourth quarter during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Oct 20, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. Prev Next

The tide seemingly turned last year for the Spain Park High School football program.

“We talked last year about moving the needle,” Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes said. “Everybody felt us getting better. We felt ourselves getting stronger.”

The Jags posted a 7-3 record, their first winning season since 2017. Although they didn’t make the playoffs, being on the short end of a tiebreaker with Hoover, Spain Park made an impression. The team won its final five games, each by 17 points or more.

“At some point, the feel-good story is great, but you’ve got to win. And last year, our kids moved the needle,” Vakakes said.

Spain Park moves down to Class 6A this fall, after being in 7A since its 2014 inception. In many ways, that should offer the Jags relief not having to compete against the likes of Thompson, Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville just to make the playoffs. But there are still plenty of quality teams in 6A and within the new Region 3 that the Jags will play in.

“It doesn’t really matter who we play, we’re going to be us, work our butts off and try to do the right thing,” Vakakes said.

OFFENSE

The strength surrounding the Spain Park offense is centered in the backfield. Quarterback Brock Bradley returns and already has a full year as a starter under his belt entering his junior season.

“He’s special,” Vakakes said. “There’s not a quarterback in this state I’d rather have than Brock Bradley.

“He’s a winner, he’s a competitor, he gets mad when things don’t go right. He’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got, and whenever you’ve got that, you’ve got a chance.”

Alongside Bradley in the backfield, Dakarai Shanks and CJ Cowley should make for a dangerous duo at running back. Shanks is a Troy commit, while Cowley already has several offers even though he’s just a sophomore.

Up front, the Jags will have three seniors along the offensive line returning. Jackson Bell is back at center, with Jovan Taylor and Jayden Craig also expected to start. Hudson Reed is a junior who has caught the attention of college scouts. Vakakes is looking forward to seeing some younger guys emerge to supply depth at the position.

Henry Gregory has stood out at tight end, as the 6-foot-7 senior has some college offers. Ryan Breazeale is another player who can handle some of the fullback and tight end duties.

The receiving unit is a bit unproven at the outset, but seniors Mitchell Frazier, Jack Sellers and Andrew Thornton bring experience on the outside. Jaxon Haygood is another senior who will play in the slot.

DEFENSE

Spain Park boasted its best defense last fall since the 2015 team that finished runner-up in the state. But the Jags will have to replace a large portion of the production from that unit if they are to repeat that success this fall.

Vakakes believes the defensive line will be a strength for the Jags, with guys like Landon Johnson, Aden Walker, Geno Ferguson, Noah Hendrix and Christian Smith set to anchor the line.

Smith can play some outside linebacker as well. Also in the middle, EJ Kerley is a Mike linebacker who will have plenty of responsibility. JD Bonamy will also be a factor at Will linebacker.

Jaylen Mosley is only a sophomore but has a chance to have a great season. He will be surrounded by some experienced players like Brayden Matherson, Arnold Bush, Riley Harrelson, Joe Cross, Tristan Hill and Hagen Holley in the secondary.

“Whenever you’ve got kids competing to play, that’s a good thing. They know that there’s somebody right behind them that wants to come in and take that spot,” Vakakes said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Josh Tulloss returns for his senior year and has proven to be a productive kicker and punter.

Vakakes also mentioned freshman Colt Stabler, the grandson of University of Alabama legend Kenny Stabler. He could help shoulder some of the load with Tulloss in the kicking, punting or kickoff game.

Special teams is also a unit where the program’s depth shows. Vakakes is pleased with his team’s progress as he enters his third year at the helm.

“We’re going to have kids on special teams that may not be starters on offense or defense, but they might find a niche on special teams and can be impact players for us there,” he said.

SCHEDULE

The schedule looks a little different for Spain Park this season with the move to 6A. The Jags will still play three 7A teams in non-region action to go along with its Region 3 schedule.

They open the season Aug. 23 at home against Sparkman before traveling to city rival Hoover the following week. An open week predates the start of region play.

In region play, Spain Park will travel to Helena, Pelham and Chilton County. The Jags will host Benjamin Russell, Chelsea and Calera.

They also travel to James Clemens and Gardendale in their other non-region games.