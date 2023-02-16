Playoff return in sights for Jags this spring

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Cole Edwards (4) gets set to catch a throw at first as Mountain Brook’s Charlie Berryman (8) tags the base during the Buc Classic spring break tournament in March 2022.

The fine line between missing the state playoffs and making a run to the state championship series is one the Spain Park High School baseball team is all too familiar with.

Such is life in Class 7A baseball in the greater Birmingham area. Last year, the Jags posted a strong season, putting together a record of 25-11. However, the Jags missed the playoffs by losing an area tiebreaker game to Vestavia Hills, which went on to make a run to the semifinals.

“It gives the kids a very good perspective of how close they were and how good those teams were,” Spain Park head coach Will Smith said. “Attention to detail and those small, minute things can be the difference between being in the playoffs or starting your summer.”

Spain Park has reason to believe that another successful season, albeit with a slightly better finish, could be on the horizon. The Jags have a roster with about seven starters back and 12 seniors, three of which will be in their third seasons starting on the varsity team. Cole Edwards, Evan Smallwood and Ryan Cole are experienced and Smith hopes to count on them for big things once again.

Clay Spencer is back as the team’s catcher, while James Battersby, JR Thompson and Jacob Tobias are back as everyday players.

Smith is also excited to see the emergence of Lucas Thornton as the pitching staff’s potential ace. As the team’s No. 2 starter last year, Thornton produced a 6-0 record in nearly 50 innings of work. Thompson threw plenty last year as a reliever and is on the way back from a knee injury. The Jags will also be searching for a few more pitchers to provide quality innings as well.

Some other players that Smith mentioned as possible key contributors are infielders Aiden Berke, Richard Moon, Chapman Blevins and Jackson Bradley. Matthew Widra and Wes Blackmon have potential to bolster the lineup as well.

“The thing I’ve enjoyed being around these guys is the energy that’s been there, not only in the fall but in the preseason,” Smith said. “There is depth in our junior class, and it’s added some competition that we haven’t had in years past. The competition allows for both the kids competing for a spot to get better.”

Each season has its own ebbs and flows and Smith knows this one will be no different, particularly given his assertion this season’s schedule is among the toughest he has put together in his time at Spain Park. The Jags will play the likes of Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County, Oxford, Huntsville and Florence.

“We had to make the schedule out like that, because you’ve got to find out if those kids can play against really good teams early on,” Smith said. “That’s the juggle of making it tough, playing good people. The quicker you can figure out the roles and the right ingredients, that allows you to get prepared for April when area play starts.”

Spain Park will be in 7A, Area 6 this season with Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain, all three of which have strong track records in recent years.

“Baseball in Birmingham is going to be very good this year,” Smith said.