New look, same expectations

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park's Katelyn Walsh (11) during a tri-match between Thompson, Spain Park and Montgomery Academy on Sept. 5, 2019, at Thompson High School in Alabaster.

The Spain Park High School volleyball team will have a much different look this fall.

Six players from last year’s squad graduated. In their stead, a few returners and a handful of players who recently transferred to Spain Park will attempt to achieve the program’s standards.

“You’ve got new people in, but the kids filling in those six positions from last year, they’ve done a great job in the summer and off season,” Spain Park head coach Kellye Bowen said.

However, the 2019 season didn’t end as the Jags hoped, with a loss to Vestavia Hills in the area tournament eliminating them from postseason play. That has inspired a renewed determination within the locker room.

“There’s definitely been a fire about that,” Bowen said. “That’s driven this upcoming group to do better and to hold a higher standard day in and day out.”

The 2020 Jags have half the number of seniors as last year, but the three on the 2020 team have been in the program for many years. Katelyn Walsh, Abby Byrd and Bella Pretnar will look to help the abnormally large group of incoming players adjust to the Jags’ program.

“The biggest thing right now is learning how to play with each other,” Bowen said of the assimilation process. “That will come with more games and practices we do. That’s the biggest thing is learning how to trust the person next to you.”

Despite having just three seniors to go along with five juniors and five sophomores, Bowen doesn’t feel like the team is at an age or experience disadvantage.

“Young as in age, but not young as in playing time,” Bowen said. “A lot of these girls play year-round. ...The more games we play, the better off the jelling and chemistry will be.”

The lone current college commit on Spain Park’s team is Audrey Rothman, a lethal six-rotation outside hitter committed to Florida State.

“She’s going to do fine with it,” Bowen said. “She welcomes being the person that everybody is going to try to stop to win the game. We do a lot of things offense wise that are trying to get her the ball.”

Also providing a significant offensive punch will be sophomore Emily Breazeale. Olivia Myers, McKinney Shea and Clara Paulsen are competing for time in the middle. Walsh, Brooklyn Allison, Lilly Johnson and Paige Ingersoll are all defensive specialists, although Ingersoll has the capability of playing anywhere on the floor.

Bella Halyard, Pretnar and Byrd are all in contention for time at the setter position. Brooke Gober is also expected to contribute for Spain Park.

This season, Bowen said she is especially looking forward to seeing her power hitters on the outside and the defense. With adequate passing, the likes of Rothman and Breazeale should shine. Bowen also said the defense is “really gritty” and plays with heart and effort.

Spain Park’s area is much less daunting this year, as Mountain Brook dropped to Class 6A and the Jags are now competing with Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City. The Jags will still take on the likes of Hoover, Thompson and Mountain Brook to continue playing top-flight competition throughout the season.

But the key to how far the Jags can go this fall comes down to chemistry, according to Bowen.

“If they understand and want to learn more about each other on the floor, they can do a lot of great things,” she said.