More to give

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Spain Park High School senior Kameron McDaniel prepares for his 200-meter race at the Homewood Invitational on March 16. McDaniel is one of the state’s top sprinters.

Kameron McDaniel surprised his coach at the first meet of the outdoor track and field season.

He surprised himself, too.

After running 10.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash March 2, McDaniel, a Spain Park High School senior, said he jumped in the air and began to celebrate.

“I was amazed,” he said. “I was really happy for myself.”

McDaniel’s mark, notched at the Hoover Open, set a new personal best and broke Spain Park’s existing school record. He had never previously dipped under 11 seconds — a vaunted barrier for high school sprinters.

“Coming out the first meet and running 10.8, it was shocking,” said Darrius Taylor, Spain Park’s sprint coach. “But I don’t expect anything less. Our goal for him this year is to probably get him down to maybe 10.5, 10.4.”

He very well could.

McDaniel possesses the talent, passion and drive to meet all of his objectives. In addition to lowering his time, he would like to win his first individual state title and secure a college scholarship.

One key to unlocking McDaniel’s full potential will be staying healthy. In the past, hamstring injuries have hampered him.

But Spain Park head track and field coach Michael Zelwak, who has worked with McDaniel since his freshman year, said he is optimistic that those issues are behind him.

“He’s calmed down and worked hard but also worked smarter,” Zelwak said, noting McDaniels’ maturity. “He’s the kind of kid that’s just going to grind and go and push and do and overwork himself, and that’s worked against him.”

McDaniel has held up well so far this year.

He capped a strong indoor track and field season by finishing second at the Class 7A state meet. He ran 6.97 seconds, a personal best and school record, in the 60-meter dash final in February.

It was his first time reaching the state podium in an individual event.

“We really wanted that for him,” Zelwak said, ”because he’s just worked so hard.”

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Kameron McDaniel (19) played football for Spain Park in the fall, splitting time between wide receiver and defensive back. Photo by James Nicholas.

McDaniel rolled into the indoor season after wrapping up with football in the fall. He split time at wide receiver and defensive back.

McDaniel’s football career predates his sprinting career, which began in middle school. He said the two sports have complemented each other.

“Football gave me the workouts and helped me get stronger and mentally stronger also,” McDaniel said.

Taylor, who also coaches football, first started working with McDaniel on the gridiron. He said McDaniel brought the same tenacity to the field that he brings to the oval.

“It’s just his work ethic,” Taylor said of McDaniel’s key to success. “He works really, really hard.”

During their time together, Taylor discovered a gift of McDaniel’s that isn’t quite as conspicuous as his speed and athleticism. One day in the football coaches’ office, McDaniel signaled Taylor over to his computer.

Poetry — good poetry, Taylor clarified — was written across the screen.

McDaniel began penning his thoughts at the recommendation of a counselor. He has come to appreciate, and excel, at the art form.

“I love writing it, and I love putting my feelings on a piece of paper,” he said.

McDaniel also finds an outlet in music. He plays drums at his church, Allen Temple A.M.E., and creates beats. He said he considers himself an entertainer, whether on or off the competition field.

“He’s a wonderful person,” Taylor said. “He’s a joy to be around.”

McDaniel is a reliable leader, too.

When Taylor turns his attention at practice to other event groups, like jumpers or hurdlers, he tasks McDaniel with leading Spain Park’s sprint workouts.

Zelwaks said McDaniel sets an example others should follow.

“He is always doing what he’s supposed to be doing,” Zelwak said. “He’s always focused and driven and sort of self-motivated. You don’t have to tell him twice to do something.”

That was evident on a Saturday afternoon in mid-March.

Between his two events at the Homewood Invitational, the 100 and 200 meters, McDaniel devoted time to stretching his muscles and kneading them with a handheld massager.

He was convinced at the time that he could run faster than he had at Hoover, site of the 10.85.

Eventually, he did.

McDaniel reset his 100 meter school record in mid-April at the Mountain Brook Invitational, running 10.82.

“We’ve never had consistent speed,” Zelwak said of the Spain Park program. “If there’s a guy to kind of set the bar, it’s Kam.”

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. McDaniel placed second in the Class 7A 60-meter dash at the state indoor track and field meet in February. He holds Spain Park’s school record in the event.

Quicker times will likely culminate in more college offers. Already, he has been in contact with Troy, Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State.

Faster marks also will increase McDaniel’s chances of placing high at the state outdoor meet, held in Gulf Shores in early May. McDaniels qualified for the meet individually as a sophomore and took fifth in the 200 meters.

A balky hamstring prevented his return last spring. Now, he’s setting his sights on a redemptive performance.

He’s hoping to surprise himself — and his coaches — once again.

“I think I definitely have more to give,” McDaniel said.