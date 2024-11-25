Lady Jags continuing to build

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park head coach John Hadder during a game at Spain Park High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

John Hadder knew it was going to take time to build things back up for the Spain Park High School girls basketball program.

His Lady Jags stuck together last season, weathering a 1-13 start to the season before winning five games in a row and finishing with nine wins on the year.

Hadder, in his first year as head coach, threw guards Nylah Calhoun and Ava Leonard into the fire as seventh graders. He knew there would be tough moments but hoped they would pay dividends in the long run.

As eighth graders, both appear destined to take the next step in their development.

“They’ll start together and they’ll play a lot,” Hadder said.

There was only one senior on last year’s team, so the roster features many of the same players this time around. This year’s team has seven seniors, with about half of them entering the year with previous varsity experience.

Jordyn Corey and Tori Flournoy are returning starters among the seniors.

“They've played a lot. They understand what you’re trying to do, and they both work hard and are good kids,” Hadder said.

Trinity Daniels, Brooke Bentley, MC Hunter, Campbell Busby and Brooklyn Fortney are the other seniors. Hunter has established herself as the first guard off the bench to spell either Calhoun or Leonard.

Junior forward Teagan Huey is a standout softball player but has carved out a solid role on the Lady Jags’ basketball team, too.

Lindy Easterling is another junior and is in her first year with the program after coming over from Briarwood.

Kamia Dawsey and Zadi Thompson-McWhorter are the two sophomores, while Abby Whatley is a freshman on the varsity team as well.

Hadder described his team as gritty and tough.

“We’re going to be better, and we’re better right now than we were last year, by far,” he said. “When you have a taste of something good happening, it makes everything else you try to sell and do just a whole lot better. I’m optimistic. We’ll see how it goes.”

Spain Park will play in Class 6A, Area 8 this season against Helena, Chelsea and Pelham. Chelsea and Helena are programs that have appeared in the state final four in the not-too-distant past.

The Lady Jags began the year in November with games against Carver-Birmingham, Center Point, Hueytown, Calera, Montevallo, Oak Mountain and John Carroll.

A busy December begins with a game against Clay-Chalkville and continues with matchups with Hoover, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Oak Mountain, Homewood and McAdory, before a trip to the UMS-Wright tournament. Right after Christmas, the Lady Jags will host the Jag Challenge.

In January, Spain Park will take on its six area games. The Lady Jags will also face Montevallo, Center Point, Hoover (again) and McAdory (again) to wrap up the season.

Given the program’s progress in the early stages of Hadder’s second season, the Lady Jags’ win total is likely to rise this season.

“We wanted to give our kids something that was challenging but not undoable. It lines up a whole lot better for us this year,” Hadder said.