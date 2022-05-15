Jags girls golf team wins state in dramatic fashion

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park celebrates winning the Class 7A state golf tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Emma Fortier tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Courtney Johnson tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Taylor Trible tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Taylor Trible tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Taylor Trible tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park celebrates winning the Class 7A state golf tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park celebrates winning the Class 7A state golf tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park celebrates winning the Class 7A state golf tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park celebrates winning the Class 7A state golf tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Taylor Trible tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Taylor Trible tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Taylor Trible tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 14 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Polly McCrackin tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 15 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Polly McCrackin tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 16 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Courtney Johnson tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 17 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Courtney Johnson tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 18 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Emma Fortier tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 19 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Golf Tournament Spain Park's Emma Fortier tees off during the Class 7A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE -- Kelly Holland ran out of the clubhouse to deliver the news to her team.

Holland and the Spain Park High School girls golf team knew it was going to be tight between the Jaguars and Huntsville once all the players walked off the course after completing their rounds on the second day of the state golf tournament.

So tight, in fact, that the Jags players made their way to the practice green to prepare for a potential playoff once they heard Spain Park and Huntsville were each tied with cumulative team scores of 20-over par.

But after consulting with officials, it was determined Spain Park won based on tiebreakers. The news traveled quickly and set forth a jovial celebration for the Jags.

“Tears of joy,” said Spain Park coach Kelly Holland.

Spain Park won the Class 7A state championship for the second year in a row, capturing the fourth in program history (2009 and 2017 were the others). The tournament was held at the Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville on May 9-10.

Spain Park used a total team effort to get the job done, as the fourth player’s score from each day was used to determine the tiebreaker. Spain Park made up four strokes on the second day of competition to draw even with Huntsville after play on the second day.

“That was some of the best golf between both teams. It was something else,” Holland said.

Taylor Trible led the way with back-to-back rounds of 75 to finish with a two-day total of 150, good for sixth individually. Polly McCrackin improved by six strokes on the second day, shooting 79 and 73 to finish at 152. Courtney Johnson had a two-day total of 155 after rounds of 79 and 76.

While Trible, McCrackin and Johnson were consistent performers both days, Emma Fortier rebounded from a first-day round of 88 to fire a team-best 71 on the second day.

“How do you explain that? She hadn’t been feeling that well, but today, I said, ‘Emma, just play golf.’ She did and she was outstanding. She stayed in it the whole day. That was big,” Holland said.

Trible capped off her high school career with another state title. She will head to the University of Southern Miss on a golf scholarship in the fall.

“She is such a great leader for this team,” Holland said.

Spain Park won the section and sub-state tournaments to reach the state tournament. Throughout the season, the Jags won the Auburn Invitational, Hoover’s March Madness and the Battle at the Border, and finished second in Dothan’s tournament, the Spain Park Invitational and at Timberline Golf Club’s tournament.

Hoover’s boys advance to state

The Hoover boys golf team advanced to the state tournament for the first time in at least a decade this spring. The Bucs advanced past the section and sub-state tournaments to reach state. At state, they finished fourth. Vestavia Hills beat Auburn by five strokes, with Enterprise finishing in third.

Jacob Lee was the top Hoover player, shooting a two-day total of 151 (78 and 73) to finish 12th overall.