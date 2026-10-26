Jags volleyball season ends at regionals

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park’s Maggie Cline (0) serves at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park’s Lynlee Franks (22) sets the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park’s Madden Scott (4) calling a touch at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park’s Peyton Harrington (2) swings at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park’s Camden Kyes (3) cheers on Peyton Harrington (2) after her hit, scoring a point at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park’s Sarah Latham (35) swings at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. Prev Next

Spain Park High School’s volleyball season ended with a 3-0 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in the first round of the Class 6A North Super Regional on Wednesday at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Jaguars had finished second in the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament to reach regionals. Hewitt-Trussville finished third at regionals and advanced to the state tournament, where it plays Daphne at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Class 6A quarterfinals at the Birmingham CrossPlex.