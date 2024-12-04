Jags earn state runner-up trophy in inaugural flag football championship game

× 1 of 51 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Spain Park's Jenne Kate Hutchison (12) throws a pass during the Spain Park vs Central Phenix-City game at the AHSAA Class 7A Flag Football State Championship, played at Protective Stadium. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 51 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Spain Park's Nylah Cottrell (7) claps for her team during the Spain Park vs Central Phenix-City game at the AHSAA Class 7A Flag Football State Championship, played at Protective Stadium. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 51 Expand Spain Park's team with the second place trophy after the championship competition against Central Phenix City on Dec. 4, 2024. Staff photo. × 4 of 51 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Spain Park's Rory Payton (15) run the ball during the Spain Park vs Central Phenix-City game at the AHSAA Class 7A Flag Football State Championship, played at Protective Stadium. BIRMINGHAM – The Spain Park High School girls flag football team took home the first ever red map trophy for the Class 6A-7A division.

The Jags were unable to keep up with the nation’s top-ranked team, Central-Phenix City, on Wednesday in the state championship game, but Spain Park took home the state runner-up trophy in the first year for flag football being part of the AHSAA championship program.

Central won 55-7 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, with the game serving as one of the preliminary games at the Super 7 Championships to wrap up the high school football season.

“I’m really proud of where our program has come in four years,” Spain Park head coach Carmen Starr said. “Really proud to be here, thankful for the opportunity, and it means a lot for these female athletes to have an opportunity to be on a team and know what it’s like to be teammates.”

Spain Park scored its lone touchdown of the game on Amber Mangina’s 32-yard reception from quarterback Jenna Kate Hutchison. Mangina had a strong game, scoring that touchdown, intercepting a pass and leading the Jags with six tackles in the contest.

“I gave it my all,” Mangina said. “I wouldn’t say I expected to do that. It was really awesome to get that opportunity in a game like that.”

Rory Payton led Spain Park with five catches for 40 yards in the game. Payton became part of the program when it started, as an eighth grader. She said Starr and her husband Robert were the perfect coaches for the team.

Central has been the top-ranked team in the nation all season by USA Today and will likely be crowned national champions after the final rankings in a few weeks. The Jags were unable to match the Red Devils on this day, but appreciated the opportunity to play a team of that caliber.

“It was definitely a huge learning experience, because we put so much into it. Playing a team at your level or above you helps improve you,” Mangina said.

But there was nothing stopping the Central attack Wednesday. Quarterback Gerritt Griggs, a University of Alabama softball signee, completed 14-of-19 passes for 253 yards and six touchdowns. She also rushed for another score to give her seven total on the afternoon.

Natalyn Lumpkin was the leading receiver, catching three balls for 103 yards and a couple scores. Ally Supan scored twice, while Colby Cook, Savannah Sevier and Mariah Harrison caught touchdown passes. Harrison threw a 46-yard touchdown pass as well.

Cook intercepted three passes, with Harrison and Summer Gilley coming up with picks also. Supan notched a couple sacks and led Central with seven tackles. Sevier, Ashlyn Nixon and Danajia Thomas also registered sacks.

Starr mentioned after the Jags’ semifinal win over Hewitt-Trussville how much Jenna Kate Hutchison had grown into her quarterback role throughout the year. She faced a swarming defense Wednesday, but still threw for 136 yards and the score to Mangina.

Spain Park finishes the season with a 14-5-1 record.

“It’s awesome for the ladies to have this experience,” Starr said.