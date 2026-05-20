Jags softball finishes 4th at state

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Jaley Young (13) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) and Klara Thompson (9) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) and Klara Thompson (9) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) and Klara Thompson (9) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Mary Payton Dees (26) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Jaley Young (13) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Jaley Young (13) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Jaley Young (13) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Chloe Wade (24) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Maxie Provost (21) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 14 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Maxie Provost (21) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 15 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Reagan Roberts (11) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 16 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Maxie Provost (21) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 17 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Maxie Provost (21) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 18 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Chloe Wade (24) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 19 of 19 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Spain Park's Chloe Wade (24) during a state tournament game on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

In its first state tournament appearance since 2022. the Spain Park High School softball team finished fourth in the Class 6A state tournament this week.

At Choccolocco Park, the Jags went 2-1 in the first day of the tournament on Monday, before falling for a second time Tuesday morning.

Saraland went on to win the state tournament Tuesday evening, as the Spartans beat Helena twice in the final.

Spain Park opened the tournament with an impressive 7-4 win over No. 1 Hartselle. The Jags piled up five runs in the first two innings and held the lead for the duration. Reagan Roberts hit a triple, while Klara Thompson, Allie Whitaker and Jaley Young each had two hits in the contest. Thompson, Whitaker, Maxie Provost and Morgan Bryant drove in a run each. Young threw the complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts.

The Jags then dropped a tough one to Saraland, 3-2. Saraland scored two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Thompson hit a solo home run, while Roberts led the offense with two hits. Provost threw six strong innings, striking out six.

But Spain Park bounced back and survived the first day of the tournament with a 7-3 win over Gardendale. Abby King went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the charge. Chloe Wade notched three hits, while Whitaker had two hits and two RBIs. Young was stellar in the circle, firing six shutout frames.

On Tuesday morning, the Jags fell to Hartselle 12-3 to end their run in the tournament. Wade had three more hits, including a double, and an RBI. Roberts also had a double among her two hits and drove in a run. King drove in the other run and Provost added two hits.

Spain Park finished the season with a 33-18 record.