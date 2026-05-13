Jags softball advances, baseball preps for semis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Softball The Spain Park High School softball team finished as the second qualifier in the Class 6A Central Regional on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Photo courtesy of Spain Park Softball.

The Spain Park High School softball team is heading to the state tournament after a successful run at regionals, while the baseball team is preparing for the semifinals this week.

The Jags finished as the second qualifier from the Class 6A Central Regional in Montgomery to advance to the state tournament.

They won both games on Monday to advance to the final, starting with a 14-3 win over Northridge. Jaley Young knocked in four runs in the game, while Reagan Roberts and Chloe Wade each drove in a couple runs. Young also threw three shutout innings.

Spain Park then earned a 3-2 win over McAdory, scoring all three runs in the sixth inning to overtake the Yellow Jackets.

Young threw the complete seven innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out six. Abby King tied the game with a two-run triple and Allie Whitaker drove her in to give the Jags the lead.

The Jags fell to Helena 2-1 on Tuesday in a tight game. King hit a homer in the contest to give the Jags their only run.

But facing elimination, Spain Park rebounded to beat McAdory again, this time 5-3 to advance to the state tournament. The Jags jumped out with three runs in the first and never trailed. Wade had two hits and two RBIs in the game to lead the offense. Maxie Provost got the win, throwing six innings.

The Jags will play in the state tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford next Monday and Tuesday.

Spain Park's baseball team will host Northridge in the 6A semis, with a doubleheader set for 4:30 p.m. Friday. The third and decisive game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday if necessary.