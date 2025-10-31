Jags showing signs of growth

× Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (13) throws a pass during a game between Spain Park and Gardendale on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force.

Spain Park High School’s football team knew the 2025 season wouldn’t be smooth sailing.

After all, the Jaguars lost roughly 90% of their offensive production after a record-setting 2024 season in which they went 10-0 in the regular season and lost in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Many of the stars who powered that run have since moved on, but several key leaders — including quarterback Brock Bradley and four senior defensive standouts — have kept the foundation strong.

Head coach Tim Vakakes said his team’s experience has shown up in how it has handled the ups and downs of this season. Losses to rival Hoover and region opponent Benjamin Russell stung, because the Jags were close in both games.

“These kids know what it looks like, they know what it takes,” Vakakes said. “We had our shots against Hoover, four or five plays that we just didn’t make, and had our shots against Benjamin Russell. We were still trying to figure out who’s going to make those plays in those moments.

“We just didn’t get it done. Nobody panicked, we kept doing what we do, which is get better every week.”

Offensively, having Bradley — the reigning Under the Lights All-South Metro Player of the Year — is where it all starts.

“When you have Brock Bradley, you’ve got a chance. The kids know that,” Vakakes said.

Spain Park has battled injuries at running back, but that has allowed the likes of Hudson Hibbard and Mason McClure to step up and make huge plays for the Jags.

Defensively, the coach said the leadership core — E.J. Kerley, J.D. Bonamy, Joe Cross and Carter Holloway — has provided stability.

While last year’s success is still part of the program’s DNA, Vakakes said the 2025 team must carve its own path.

“We don’t talk about last year, we don’t compare the team to last year, but at the same time, the kids that are here with us had a lot to do with that,” he said. “You can’t ignore it. They’ve been there in the moment, the atmosphere.”

Vakakes pointed out that this year’s senior class had not been forced to respond following a loss since midway through their sophomore year. The Jags finished 2023 on a five-game winning streak and lost in the playoffs last fall.

Following the losses against Hoover and Benjamin Russell this year, he said the best approach is to be honest, but also encouraging.

“When those games happen, I go back and try to find five or six plays that, had they gone differently, the outcome would be different,” he said. “I call them game-changers. I don’t want any of them to feel like it’s their fault, but you’ve got to be honest with them. They’re not far off from winning those games.”

Vakakes has been encouraged by several small moments this fall that show him the strength of the Spain Park culture. Against Pelham, a backup quarterback taking the victory kneeldown was a surprisingly impactful moment.

“You would’ve thought he had a game-winning touchdown pass the way [his teammates] celebrated,” Vakakes said. “It’s rare these days to have people celebrate each other’s successes. When you’ve got a culture where they celebrate the simple things, it makes that kid feel good.”

Vakakes believes this group is built for November and the playoffs.

“I do think this team is built to win some tough games on the road,” he said. “They’re built to compete at a high level against a lot of people.”