Jags receiver named Back of the Year finalist

1 of 2
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) attempts to catch a pass over McGill-Toolen DB LaMarien Miller (23) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium.
2 of 2
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) returns a kickoff during a game between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.
Spain Park High School's successful 2024 football season is being recognized on the statewide level.
Jags wide receiver Corey Barber was named by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as one of three finalists for Class 6A Back of the Year. Barber had an outstanding junior season, catching 74 passes for 1,429 yards and 17 touchdowns. As a result, he was named to the 6A first team as well.
Barber was the top target for quarterback Brock Bradley, accounting for over half of Bradley's 2,667 passing yards.
Spain Park advanced to the 6A quarterfinals this year, going 12-1 before being put out by the eventual state runner-up, Saraland.
It was the Jags' first playoff appearance since 2017.
The winners of Back of the Year, Lineman of the Year, Super All-State and Mr. Football will be announced at the ASWA banquet later this month.
Here is the complete list of finalists:
CLASS 7A
Back of the year
Anquon Fegans, Thompson
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Daylyn Upshaw, Central-Phenix City
Lineman of the year
Malik Autry, Opelika
Zion Grady, Enterprise
Jared Smith, Thompson
CLASS 6A
Back of the year
Corey Barber, Spain Park
KJ Lacey, Saraland
Na'eem Offord, Parker
Lineman of the year
Keenan Britt, Oxford
Jourdin Crawford, Parker
Anthony Jones, St. Paul's
CLASS 5A
Back of the year
Conner Nelson, Leeds
Cam Phinizee, Russellville
Jotavion Pierce, Catholic-Montgomery
Lineman of the year
Jabarrius Garrar, Vigor
Kentonio Kelly Jr., Vigor
Ellis McGaskin, Williamson
CLASS 4A
Back of the year
EJ Crowell, Jackson
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael
Lineman of the year
Tristan Brown, Cherokee Co.
Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.
AJ Rice, Madison Academy
CLASS 3A
Back of the year
Caden Chandler, Mars Hill Bible
Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy
Rollie Pinto, Piedmont
Lineman of the year
Myles Johnson, T.R. Miller
Billy Neill, Bayside Academy
Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
CLASS 2A
Back of the year
Chris Clemons, Winston Co.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah
Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Aca.
Lineman of the year
JJ Faulk, Highland Home
Clete O'Bryant, Coosa Christian
Grayson Gulde, Vincent
CLASS 1A
Back of the year
Alvin Henderson, Elba
Ziquayvion Jackson, McKenzie
Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley
Lineman of the year
Fred Curry, Georgiana
Hayes Farrell, Donoho
Tim Parnell, Leroy
AISA
Back of the year
Julian Curry, Wilcox Academy
Gerrell Perry, Banks Academy
Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy
Lineman of the year
Jackson Boykin, South Choctaw Academy
Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy
Asher Young, Fort Dale Academy