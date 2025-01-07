Jags receiver named Back of the Year finalist

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) attempts to catch a pass over McGill-Toolen DB LaMarien Miller (23) during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) returns a kickoff during a game between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Prev Next

Spain Park High School's successful 2024 football season is being recognized on the statewide level.

Jags wide receiver Corey Barber was named by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as one of three finalists for Class 6A Back of the Year. Barber had an outstanding junior season, catching 74 passes for 1,429 yards and 17 touchdowns. As a result, he was named to the 6A first team as well.

Barber was the top target for quarterback Brock Bradley, accounting for over half of Bradley's 2,667 passing yards.

Spain Park advanced to the 6A quarterfinals this year, going 12-1 before being put out by the eventual state runner-up, Saraland.

It was the Jags' first playoff appearance since 2017.

The winners of Back of the Year, Lineman of the Year, Super All-State and Mr. Football will be announced at the ASWA banquet later this month.

Here is the complete list of finalists:

CLASS 7A

Back of the year

Anquon Fegans, Thompson

Trent Seaborn, Thompson

Daylyn Upshaw, Central-Phenix City

Lineman of the year

Malik Autry, Opelika

Zion Grady, Enterprise

Jared Smith, Thompson

CLASS 6A

Back of the year

Corey Barber, Spain Park

KJ Lacey, Saraland

Na'eem Offord, Parker

Lineman of the year

Keenan Britt, Oxford

Jourdin Crawford, Parker

Anthony Jones, St. Paul's

CLASS 5A

Back of the year

Conner Nelson, Leeds

Cam Phinizee, Russellville

Jotavion Pierce, Catholic-Montgomery

Lineman of the year

Jabarrius Garrar, Vigor

Kentonio Kelly Jr., Vigor

Ellis McGaskin, Williamson

CLASS 4A

Back of the year

EJ Crowell, Jackson

Landon Duckworth, Jackson

Gunner Rivers, St. Michael

Lineman of the year

Tristan Brown, Cherokee Co.

Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.

AJ Rice, Madison Academy

CLASS 3A

Back of the year

Caden Chandler, Mars Hill Bible

Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy

Rollie Pinto, Piedmont

Lineman of the year

Myles Johnson, T.R. Miller

Billy Neill, Bayside Academy

Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

CLASS 2A

Back of the year

Chris Clemons, Winston Co.

Luke Gilbert, Pisgah

Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Aca.

Lineman of the year

JJ Faulk, Highland Home

Clete O'Bryant, Coosa Christian

Grayson Gulde, Vincent

CLASS 1A

Back of the year

Alvin Henderson, Elba

Ziquayvion Jackson, McKenzie

Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley

Lineman of the year

Fred Curry, Georgiana

Hayes Farrell, Donoho

Tim Parnell, Leroy

AISA

Back of the year

Julian Curry, Wilcox Academy

Gerrell Perry, Banks Academy

Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy

Lineman of the year

Jackson Boykin, South Choctaw Academy

Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy

Asher Young, Fort Dale Academy