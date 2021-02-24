Jags hang on to reach final four

× 1 of 53 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags react as the buzzer sounds at the end of the AHSAA Class 7A Northeast Regional final against Huntsville at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Jags defeated Huntsville 51-50 to advance to the Class 7A State semi-final at Bartow Arena on March 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 53 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags react as the buzzer sounds at the end of the AHSAA Class 7A Northeast Regional final against Huntsville at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Jags defeated Huntsville 51-50 to advance to the Class 7A State semi-final at Bartow Arena on March 2, 2021. JACKSONVILLE – The Jags took another step on Wednesday.

The Spain Park High School boys basketball has preached all season to take things one step at a time. In the Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, the Jags held on to beat Huntsville 51-50, stepping into the state final four.

With the win, Spain Park moves into the state semifinals for the first time since 2016. The Jags will play the winner between Mary Montgomery and Enterprise next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena.

“Overwhelmed, proud of and happy for these guys,” Spain park head coach Chris Laatsch said.

Spain Park (27-6) had to hang on down the stretch. Cam Crawford’s go-ahead basket with 2:34 to play accounted for the last points of the contest. Huntsville had a shot to win the game at the buzzer, but it banked off the backboard and glanced off the rim.

“Unbelievable game,” Laatsch said. “That’s what elite eight games should be like.”

Crawford led the way for the Jags with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He rose up and hit a key 3-pointer to end the third quarter and made several big plays throughout the contest.

“I’m one of the leaders of the team and I’m built for this,” he said. “I live for big moments. This is my time to step up.”

After having one of his worst games in his career in the same round last year, when Spain Park fell to Mountain Brook in the Northwest Regional final, Crawford shined this time around.

“I know that’s in the back of his mind and he rose to the occasion for that big moment,” Laatsch said. “Not only did he do it statistically, but he did it as a leader.”

Colin Turner had a strong game in the post for the Jags, accumulating 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“Being able to play well in front of our student section is a great feeling,” Turner said.

Spain Park held a 25-17 lead at halftime and that same eight-point edge heading into the fourth period, but the Jags scored just two points over the first five minutes of the final quarter.

“We’ve got a resilient and a [high] character group,” Laatsch said. “I was real proud of our kids, because every timeout it was, ‘Hey, we’re good, we’re going to get it.’ If it comes down to character, I’ll take my guys.”

Massiah Morris led Huntsville with 15 points.

The next step the Jags take will be in six days. They want to take a few more before it’s all said and done.

“Getting to the elite eight last year and coming back this year, makes it so much more exciting,” Josh Harrington said.