Jags finish abbreviated season atop rankings

× Expand Photo courtesy of CJ Urse Hawkins. Spain Park’s softball team honored its seniorsApril 21 with a parade to each of the four seniors’ homes.

The 2020 high school softball season may have lasted just a month, but Spain Park made one thing clear.

The Jags were one of the top teams in the state, if not the very best.

Spain Park rolled up an impressive 21-0 record behind the contributions of a balanced and deep roster before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in mid-March. At the time play was suspended, the Jags were ranked No.1 in Class 7A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

“Super special group,” head coach C.J. Urse Hawkins said.

Even in the abbreviated season, Spain Park emerged as the top team in four weekend competitions. It swept through the Presidents’ Day Invitational in Alabaster and won tournaments at Leeds, Spain Park (the second time the Jags have won their own tournament) and Dothan.

“The upperclassmen made everybody feel important and special,” Urse Hawkins said. “We had great performances from all levels. Everybody contributed.”

Senior third baseman Alexis Anderson broke a school record with her .553 batting average. As of press time, Anderson was still searching for a college program to call home in the fall. The other three seniors, Lindsay Parker, Taylor Harrington and Mackenzie Thompson, were significant contributors as well.

The team posted a .420 average at the plate and an earned run average below 1.00. Pitchers Annabelle Widra and Ella Reed combined for 20 of the team’s wins, with Katherine Brown earning one as well. Widra was also a huge offensive contributor, leading the team with eight home runs and hitting for a .549 average.

“The pitching staff was ridiculous,” Urse Hawkins said.

Most of the top players this year, which also included center fielder Lydia Coleman, first baseman Chloe Brittain and catcher Maggie Daniel, contributed in a big way last year. Freshman Katie Flannery also joined the fray this year after sitting out last season following her transfer to Spain Park. She proceeded to play all over the field, hit for a .500 average and slug three homers.

Urse Hawkins said the Jags were hungry after coming up short at the state tournament last year, being knocked out by eventual champion Hewitt-Trussville.

“They know what they needed to do,” Urse Hawkins said. “We came up a little short last year but came in very determined. It’s very disappointing that they didn’t get to finish.”

The Jags played their last game March 14, and the season was officially shuttered March 26, when it was announced that the rest of the school year would be conducted virtually. Without being able to gather as an organized team, Urse Hawkins got creative in how she celebrated the program’s seniors this season.

On April 21, what would have been the team’s senior night, Anderson, Parker, Harrington and Thompson were surprised with chalked driveways and balloons. A parade of cars full of fellow players, parents and friends also drove by each player’s house to serenade them that afternoon. Urse Hawkins made sure that social distancing guidelines were still followed.

“We wanted to let them know we appreciated them. It worked out great. All the seniors were where they were supposed to be and I think they really appreciated it. It was nice to see everyone from a distance,” Urse Hawkins said.

Urse Hawkins is still hopeful the 2020 team will be able to gather together one final time in the summer, once larger groups are permitted to gather once again. Although the team won’t have a tangible award to honor its successful season, the Jags’ coach knows it was one of the best groups she has coached.

“I love this team, love the chemistry and love the leadership,” Urse Hawkins said. “It was just a great mix of different grade levels and an amazing coaching staff. They were really hard to beat.”