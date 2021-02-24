Jags filling plenty of spots entering 2021

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Harrison Holcomb (12) releases the ball in a game between Spain Park and Briarwood Christian in February 2020 at Jay D.Kynerd Field.

Not that last season being cut short benefited anybody, but it certainly did nothing to help the Spain Park High School baseball program.

The Jags had a wealth of experience, had compiled a 12-4 record and were playing solid baseball before the season was shuttered.

But the page has been turned to 2021, and the Jags find themselves in a different situation this spring.

“Not only are we having to replace a lot of experience, but a lot of good players as well — six of them signed [to play in college],” Spain Park head coach Will Smith said. “We’re going to be very inexperienced.”

Spain Park’s top returner on the pitching staff is Eli Copenhaver, a South Alabama signee. Trent Thompson returns at catcher, and Conner Eberhart makes the move from second base to shortstop. Thompson will head to Snead State, and Eberhart has signed with Transylvania University.

“The rest of it is really wide open,” Smith said.

Harrison Holcomb, Jake Majors and Wes Sanders are a few pitchers Smith knows the Jags will rely on this year as well. The handful of intrasquad games before the outset of the season would be even more critical than in most years, particularly given the fact that many of the Jags’ players have never played in a meaningful area game.

“Those are very meaningful because you haven’t had the opportunity to gather a lot of data,” Smith said. “There are a lot of open positions and opportunities for kids to go in and win spots.”

Josh Harrington is a player likely to shore up Spain Park’s middle infield along with Eberhart. Brooks Ballintine is expected to take hold of a spot in the outfield, but there is still plenty for the Jags to figure out.

Smith would prefer having his lineup already set, but there are positives to the internal competition that comes from having so many spots up for grabs.

“Everything that they do, a drill or whatever, they’re competing with that guy for a spot out there,” he said. “We’ve had that conversation, and they’re well aware of it.”

Spain Park competes in the always tough Class 7A, Area 6. Hewitt-Trussville is one of the early favorites in 7A, while Vestavia Hills returns plenty of experience. Gadsden City is new to the area this year as well.

In just the first four games of the season, the Jags challenged themselves to games against Thompson, Prattville, Chelsea and Gardendale. In the month of March, Spain Park competes against the likes of Oak Mountain, Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Homewood while competing in the Buccaneer Classic at Hoover.

In order for the Jags to be competitive this year, Smith believes they will have to rely on strong starting pitching and athleticism. Not having big hitters such as Colton Ledbetter and Adam Wygle in the order any longer will force Spain Park to look a little different.

“We’re not going to hit a lot of home runs, so we’ll have to find a way to create big innings, get some runners on, and we’re going to have to play small ball and be scrappy to be successful,” Smith said.